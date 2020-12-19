शहर चुनें
Mahakumbh 2021 : 1938 में भी ग्यारह वर्ष में हुआ था कुंभ, उस साल भगदड़ में सैकड़ों श्रद्धालुओं की गई थी जान

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Sat, 19 Dec 2020 10:35 AM IST
maha kumbh 2021 : in 1938 kumbh also held after 11 years
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
इस बार हरिद्वार कुंभ बारह के बजाय ग्यारह वर्ष बाद पड़ रहा है। 1938 में भी कुंभ ग्यारह वर्ष बाद पड़ा था। कुंभ के दौरान तब भीषण हादसा हुआ था। गंगा पार बसा मेला पूरी तरह उजड़ गया था और भगदड़ में सैकड़ों यात्रियों को जान भी गंवानी पड़ी थी।
city & states dehradun haridwar uttarakhand kumbh mela 2021 devprayag sangam makar sankranti kumbh 2021

- फोटो : अमर उजाला (File Photo)
