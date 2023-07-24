Notifications

Landslide after Heavy Rainfall in Nepal Baitadi mother and son killed after Buried under debris

Rainfall In Nepal: बैतड़ी में भारी बारिश का कहर, भूस्खलन से मलबे में दबकर मां-बेटे की मौत, तीन घायल

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, झूलाघाट (पिथौरागढ़) Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Mon, 24 Jul 2023 10:08 PM IST
सार

Rainfall In Nepal News: मलबे में दबने से 25 वर्षीय अंजू जागरी और उसके पांच वर्षीय बेटे रीजन की मौत हो गई। मलबे में दबकर कुछ जानवरों की भी जान चली गई। 

भूस्खलन से मलबे में दबकर मां बेटे की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
नेपाल के बैतड़ी जिले में भूस्खलन से मां और बेटे की मौत हो गई। तीन लोग गंभीर घायल हैं। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। रविवार को रात भारी बारिश के चलते बैतड़ी जिले के पुर्चूडी नगरपालिका-2 में पहाड़ी से हुए भूस्खलन से मलबे में मकान दब गया।



Uttarakhand: टिहरी में जंगली मशरूम की सब्जी खाने से पति-पत्नी की मौत, मां जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती


बैतड़ी पुलिस के प्रवक्ता इंस्पेक्टर लोक राज जोशी ने बताया कि मलबे में दबने से 25 वर्षीय अंजू जागरी और उसके पांच वर्षीय बेटे रीजन की मौत हो गई। घर में आई पड़ोस की महिला 60 वर्षीय जस्ना बोहरा, अंजू की सास 45 वर्षीय राइमती और 14 वर्षीय देवर गोवर्धन गंभीर घायल हो गए। मलबे में दबकर कुछ जानवरों की भी जान चली गई। 

चीन सीमा को जोड़ने वाली लिपुलेख सड़क फिर बंद 

बारिश के कारण भूस्खलन और मलबा गिरने से सड़कों के बंद होने का सिलसिला जारी है। सोमवार को मंडल में 42 सड़कों पर यातायत ठप रहा। पिथौरागढ़ जिले के दोबाट में भारी भूस्खलन से चीन सीमा को जोड़ने वाली लिपुलेख सड़क फिर बंद हो गई है। इससे व्यास, चौदास और दारमा घाटी के गांवों का संपर्क टूट गया। बाटनागाड़ में मलबा आने के कारण एक बार फिर पूर्णागिरि धाम की राह रोक दी। साढ़े तीन घंटे तक वाहनों की आवाजाही ठप रही।

तेज बारिश के कारण सोमवार सुबह मां पूर्णागिरि धाम के कपाट डेढ़ घंटे की देरी से खुले। मंदिर समिति ने यात्रियों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ये कदम उठाया। हालांकि सुबह की पूजा और आरती रोज की ही तरह समय पर ही हुई। बाटनागाड़ में मलबा हटाने के दौरान ओएफसी कटने से पूर्णागिरि धाम में संचार सेवा ठप हो गई।

बागेश्वर जिले में दो आवासीय मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। बिजली गिरने से एक भैंस की मौत हो गई। जिले की छह सड़कों पर यातायात बाधित है। अल्मोड़ा जिले में आठ सड़कें दो दिन से बंद हैं। 30 गांवों का शेष दुनिया से सड़क संपर्क पूरी तरह कटा है। बीस हजार से अधिक की आबादी परेशान है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com.

