कुंभ 2021ः केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जाहिर की चिंता, मुख्य सचिव को लिखा पत्र

Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan has written to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary strongly highlighting the concerns raised by the high-level central team in its visit to Uttarakhand and about the need for stringent measures to control the spread of COVID19 during Kumbh Mela: Govt of India— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021
वहीं उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत ने शनिवार को चंडी टापू स्थित कुंभ मीडिया सेंटर में 120 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से हुए कुंभ कार्यों का लोकार्पण किया। इस मौके पर रावत ने कहा था कि कुंभ पूरे विश्व की धरोहर है।
कुंभ में कोविड-19 को लेकर असमंजस की स्थितियां बनी हुई थीं। व्यापारी वर्ग से लेकर आमजन में चिंताएं थीं। प्रदेश सरकार ने अनावश्यक रोक-टोक को खत्म कर दिया है।
हालांकि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से जारी कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना जरूरी होगा।
कहा कि श्रद्धालुओं को मास्क पहनने के साथ सैनिटाइजेशन का प्रयोग और शारीरिक दूरी के मानक का पालन करना होगा।
