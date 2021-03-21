शहर चुनें

कुंभ 2021ः केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जाहिर की चिंता, मुख्य सचिव को लिखा पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal Updated Sun, 21 Mar 2021 12:59 PM IST
हरिद्वार कुंभ
हरिद्वार कुंभ - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
हरिद्वार कुंभ मेले के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण न फैले इसे लेकर अब केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने भी चिंता जाहिर की है। उन्होंने मेले के दौरान संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए सख्त कदम उठाने की बात कही है। 
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव राजेश भूषण ने कहा है कि उत्तराखंड दौरे पर गई उच्च स्तरीय केंद्रीय टीम द्वारा कुंभ मेले के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की गई है।

इस बारे में उत्तराखंड के मुख्य सचिव को लिखा गया है। जिसमें उन्होंने उच्च स्तरीय केंद्रीय टीम द्वारा उठाई गई चिंता को खास तवज्जो दी है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि कुंभ मेले के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने से रोकने के लिए सख्य कदम उठाए जाने की आवश्यक्ता है।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने यह भी कहा है कि केंद्रीय टीम की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार हरिद्वार में हर दिन 10-20 तीर्थयात्री और 10-20 स्थानीय लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव बताए जा रहे हैं। राज्य को सूचित किया गया है कि हरिद्वार में प्रतिदिन की जाने वाली कोराना जांच पर्याप्त नहीं हैं।
 
कुंभ में आने पर कोई रोक-टोक नहीं : तीरथ सिंह रावत
