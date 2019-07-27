शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
देहरादूनः किन्नरों के दो पक्षों में हुआ विवाद, एक दूसरे को दौड़ा-दौड़ा कर पीटा और कपड़े फाड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 27 Jul 2019 04:57 PM IST
पुलिस
पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
देहरादून में किन्नरों को दो पक्ष एक ही घर में बधाई लेने पहुंच गए और देखते ही देखते उनमें इलाके को लेकर विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि दोनों गुट के किन्नर एक दूसरे को पीटने लगे। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने एक दूसरे के कपड़े तक फाड़ दिए।
जानकारी के मुताबिक नेहरू कॉलोनी थाना क्षेत्र में सामने आए इस मामले में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा किन्नर घायल हो गए हैं। जिन्हें दून अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। जहां उनका मेडिकल किया जा रहा है। दून अस्पताल में भारी पुलिस फोर्स तैनात की गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

हंगामा करते मृतक के परिजन
Dehradun

चिकित्सा अधीक्षक के बयान से गुस्साए मृतक के परिजन, दून अस्पताल में किया हंगामा

चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. केके टम्टा ने अपने बयान में कहा था कि शराब के अत्यधिक सेवन से रेवती रमन के लीवर खराब हो चुका था। लिहाजा उसकी मौत हो गई। उनके इस बयान पर मृतक के परिजनों ने आपत्ति जताई और अस्पताल में खूब हंगामा किया।

27 जुलाई 2019

Trivendra Singh Rawat
Dehradun

कल से मसूरी में शुरू होगा हिमालयन कॉन्क्लेव, कई राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे चर्चा 

27 जुलाई 2019

सम्मान समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री व शिक्षा मंत्री
Dehradun

अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान: सम्मानित हुए होनहार, 11 हजार रुपए देगी उत्तराखंड सरकार

27 जुलाई 2019

नशे में धुत था कांवड़िया
Dehradun

हरिद्वारः नशे में धुत कांवड़िया केबल स्टैड पुल पर चढ़ा और मचाने लगा शोर, प्रशासन के हाथ-पैर फूले

26 जुलाई 2019

सांप के काटने से बच्ची की मौत
Dehradun

घर के आंगन में खेल रही चार साल की बच्ची को सांप ने डसा, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

26 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः पूर्व सैनिक ने खुद को मारी गोली, घरेलू विवाद में ऑटो चालक ने की आत्महत्या

26 जुलाई 2019

लक्ष्मण झूला
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: नया झूला पुल बनाने की कवायद हुई तेज, अधिकारियों ने शुरू की जमीन की तलाश 

27 जुलाई 2019

हरिद्वार कांवड़ यात्रा
Dehradun

कांवड़ यात्रा: अब तक डेढ़ करोड़ शिव भक्तों ने भरा जल, पुलिस ने 41 कांवड़ियों की बचाई जान

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

हरिद्वार में भोलेनाथ की इस 'संपत्ति' पर हुआ अवैध कब्जा, कोर्ट में पहुंचे भक्त 

26 जुलाई 2019

तिरंगा
Dehradun

देहरादूनः स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मदरसों में फहरेगा तिरंगा, होगा राष्ट्रगान

25 जुलाई 2019

