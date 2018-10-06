शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Udham Singh Nagar in uttrakhand

उत्तराखंडः उधम सिंह नगर में आया 3.4 तीव्रता का भूकंप, जानमाल का नुकसान नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 11:07 PM IST
उत्तराखंड के उधम सिंह नगर में शनिवार रात करीब 8.37 बजे 3.4 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। खबर लिखे जाने तक भूकंप से किसी प्रकार के जानमाल की हानि की खबर सामने नहीं आई है। 
