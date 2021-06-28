बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
उत्तराखंड : भूकंप के झटके से डोली धरती, पिथौरागढ़ और बागेश्वर जिले में महसूस किए गए झटके

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पिथौरागढ़ Published by: Nirmala Suyal Nirmala Suyal Updated Mon, 28 Jun 2021 01:35 PM IST

सार

भूकंप का केंद्र मुनस्यारी में बताया जा रहा है और इसकी गहराई 10 किमी बताई जा रही है।
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : iStock
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

उत्तराखंड का पिथौरागढ़ और बागेश्वर जिला सोमवार को भूकंप के झटके से डोल गया। भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.7 बताई जा रही है।
यह भूकंप पिथौरागढ़ जिले के नाचनी क्षेत्र में और बागेश्वर में आज दोपहर को महसूस किया गया। वहीं भूकंप का झटका हल्का होने की वजह से अन्य इलाकों में इसे महसूस नहीं किया गया। 


भूकंप का केंद्र मुनस्यारी में बताया जा रहा है और इसकी गहराई 10 किमी बताई जा रही है।
 

पिथौरागढ़  के मुनस्यारी, मदकोट, बंगापानी और नाचनी क्षेत्र में तीव्र झटके महसूस किए गए थे। नाचनी में भूकंप महसूस होते ही लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए थे।

भूकंप के समय स्लेट वाले कच्चे घरों की छतों और दीवारों से मिट्टी गिरती देखी गई थी। पांखू, डीडीहाट, धारचूला में भी भूकंप महसूस किया गया था। प्रशासन के अनुसार पिथौरागढ़ जिला मुख्यालय में भूकंप महसूस नहीं किया गया था।

 बागेश्वर में भी जिला मुख्यालय और कपकोट में भूकंप महसूस किया गया था। भूकंप से किसी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं थी।

