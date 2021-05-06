बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
उत्तराखंड: अधिकारियों को तीन महीने तक मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में जमा करना होगा एक दिन का वेतन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Published by: अलका त्यागी Updated Thu, 06 May 2021 06:39 PM IST

सार

आदेश के अनुसार, अधिकारियों को मई 2021 से जुलाई 2021 तक एक दिन का वेतन जमा कराना होगा। 
रुपये(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
रुपये(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : pixabay
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

उत्तराखंड में कार्यरत भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के सभी अधिकारियों को अब तीन महीने तक हर महीने एक दिन का वेतन मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में जमा कराना होगा। गुरुवार को शासन ने इसके आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। आदेश के अनुसार, अधिकारियों को मई 2021 से जुलाई 2021 तक एक दिन का वेतन जमा कराना होगा। सरकार ने ये फैसला प्रदेश में बढ़ते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए लिया है।
उत्तराखंड में कोरोना : मुख्यमंत्री तीरथ सिंह रावत व उनकी पत्नी ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

