कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता किशोर उपाध्याय का बयान,प्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को मिले वनवासियों के अधिकार

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 04:11 PM IST
congress leader kishore upadhyay statement for bjp government
उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष किशोर उपाध्याय ने कहा कि, उत्तराखंड को वनवासी घोषित किया जाना चाहिए। उत्तराखंड में 62 से 70 प्रतिशत भूमि वन भूमि है। इसलिए प्रदेश के प्रत्येक नागरिक को वनवासियों के अधिकार दिए जाने चाहिए।
कहा कि, कांग्रेस इस दिशा में आंदोलन करेगी।  कांग्रेस का प्रबुद्धजन 28 मई को तिलाड़ी (उत्तरकाशी) में आमसभा करेगी , जिसमें वनवासियों के मुद्दों को प्रधानमंत्री और राष्ट्रपति पर पहुंचाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि, इस आंदोलन में इस आंदोलन के लिए राज्य के सभी राजनीतिक दलों से सहयोग  की अपील की है।
 
