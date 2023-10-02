चारधाम यात्रा 2023: केदारनाथ धाम में मौसम खराब, पैदल मार्ग पर हेलीकॉप्टर ने की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

केदारनाथ धाम में सोमवार को मौसम खराब बना हुआ है। इस दौरान ट्रांस भारत एविएशन के एक हेलीकॉप्टर को बारिश के कारण केदारनाथ धाम में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। डीजीसीए के मुताबिक सभी यात्री सुरक्षित हैं।

Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand | A commercial helicopter, carrying 5 pilgrims from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, made an emergency landing on the old walking route of Kedarnath Dham, after taking off in bad weather.

