एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ पहुंचे देहरादून, इस कार्यक्रम में करेंगे शिरकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 12:36 PM IST
एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ
एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ - फोटो : एएनआई फाइल फोटो
एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ आज देहरादून पहुंचे हैं। आज दोपहर उनके हेलीकॉप्टर ने जीटीसी हेलीपैड पर लैंडिंग की।
जानकारी के मुताबिक एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ राष्ट्रीय भारतीय सैन्य विद्यालय (आरआईएमसी) में आज शाम होने वाले कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने के लिए देहरादून पहुंचे हैं। कार्यक्रम के बाद वह देर शाम एयरपोर्ट से वापस दिल्ली चले जाएंगे।

air chief marshal bs dhanoa rimc
