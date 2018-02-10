अपना शहर चुनें

लोनिवि ने तोड़ी दुकानें, दुकानदारों का प्रदर्शन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 01:57 AM IST
लोनिवि ने तोड़ी दुकानें दुकानदारों का प्रदर्शन
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला
देहरादून।
लोनिवि ऋषिकेश खंड ने शुक्रवार को रायपुर क्रासिंग के पास दो दुकानों पर जेसीबी चलाकर उन्हें ध्वस्त कर दिया। जिसे लेकर दुकानदारों ने महकमे के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। आरोप लगाया कि लोनिवि के अधिकारियों ने दुकान मालिकों और भू स्वामियों को कोई सूचना नहीं दी। जिस पर लोनिवि ने दुकानदारों को दो दिन में सामान हटाने को कहा, अब सोमवार को अभियान चलाया जाएगा।
लोनिवि ऋषिकेश खंड की टीम सुबह जेसीबी लेकर रायपुर क्रॉसिंग पहुंची और दो दुकानें ध्वस्त कर दीं। जिस पर दुकानदार भड़क उठे। उन्होंने टीम का विरोध करते हुए अभियान रुकवा दिया। कहा कि लोनिवि को पहले नोटिस देना चाहिए था, जिससे दुकानदार अपना सामान हटा सकें। दुकानदारों के समय मांगने पर लोनिवि के अधिकारियों ने उन्हें रविवार तक की मोहलत दी है। वहीं, लोनिवि ऋषिकेश खंड के अधिशासी अभियंता बलराम मिश्रा ने कहा कि दुकानदारों को कई बार नोटिस भेजा जा चुका है। अब अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ सोमवार से अभियान चलेगा।

