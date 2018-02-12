अपना शहर चुनें

बेटियों को प्रोत्साहित करने की जरूरत : स्नेहा

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:32 AM IST
ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून
संस्कार निकेतन की ओर से रविवार को रायपुर रोड स्थित गेमविला में महिला सशक्तीकरण विषय पर परिचर्चा और कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें अदा मिसेज इंडिया स्नेहा अग्रवाल ने कहा कि बेटियों में प्रतिभा की कमी नहीं है, उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करने की जरूरत है।
उन्होंने कहा कि आज बेटियां हर क्षेत्र में पुरुषों को पीछे छोड़ रही हैं। इसके बावजूद भी समाज में तमाम ऐसे लोग हैं, जो बेटों की चाह रखते हैं। बेटियों को कोख में ही मार देते हैं। कहा कि जब तक हम बेटियों को सुरक्षित माहौल नहीं देंगे, हालात नहीं बदलेंगे। बताया कि शादी के 11 वर्ष बाद वह मिसेज इंडिया बनीं। योगाचार्या मधु सेमवाल एवं संस्था के अध्यक्ष आचार्य विपिन जोशी ने कहा कि अब वक्त आ गया है कि हम बेटियों के लिए सुरक्षित समाज का निर्माण करें, जिससे वह समाज में और आगे बढ़ सकें। इस मौके पर ऑल इंडिया कायस्थ कांन्फ्रेंस के कोषाध्यक्ष अजय भटनागर एवं जीएल सडाना आदि मौजूद रहे।

