Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   प्रशिक्षु वन अधिकारियों ने ली बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी

प्रशिक्षु वन अधिकारियों ने ली बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 10 Mar 2019 01:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, विकासनगर
वन अनुसंधान संस्थान देहरादून में प्रशिक्षण ले रहे 40 अधिकारियों के दल ने शनिवार को आसन बैराज, रामपुर मंडी और यमुना नदी में हो रहे बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी हासिल की। साथ ही उन्होंने प्रवासी पक्षियों के बारे में भी जानकारी जुटाई।
प्रशिक्षु अधिकारियों के साथ आए केंद्रीय मृदा एवं जल संरक्षण संस्थान के वैज्ञानिक डॉ. केएल आर्य ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षु अधिकारियों को बाढ़ सुरक्षा कार्यों की जानकारी मुहैया कराने के साथ ही आसन नमभूमि और आसपास के क्षेत्रों की जैव विविधता, पारिस्थितिकीय तंत्र के बारे में भी बताया गया। इससे उन्हें प्रदेश के जंगलों की संपूर्ण जानकारी हासिल हो सके। प्रशिक्षु अधिकारियों ने यमुना नदी के प्राकृतिक प्रवाह में हो रहे बदलाव के कारणों की जानकारी भी हासिल की। रामपुर मंडी में तैनात वन बीट अधिकारी और पक्षी विशेषज्ञ प्रदीप सक्सेना ने प्रशिक्षुओं को आसन झील में आने वाले साइबेरियन और मध्य एशियाई देशों के परिंदों की जानकारी मुहैया कराई। साथ ही उन्हें पक्षियों की गणना करने की विधि भी बताई गई।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

आईएमए में की गई मॉक ड्रिल
Dehradun

मॉक ड्रिल: आईएमए में घुसे चार आतंकी, मुठभेड़ के बाद पकड़ा

भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी में घुसे चार खुंखार आतंकियों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इस मुठभेड़ में एक सैनिक घायल हो गया, जिसे सैन्य अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

9 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड छात्रवृत्ति घोटालाः एसआईटी के सवालों का जवाब नहीं दे सकें अधिकारी

9 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः वन विभाग में पीसीसीएफ समेत 30 आला अधिकारियों के तबादले

9 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

मोटरसाइकिल से हुई थी टक्कर, हादसे में स्कूटर सवार युवक की मौत, दोस्त घायल

9 मार्च 2019

थावर चंद गहलोत
Dehradun

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तराखंड में चुनावी रणनीति को धार देंगे शिवप्रकाश और गहलोत

9 मार्च 2019

डॉ. माधुरी बड़थ्वाल को नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार
Dehradun

डॉ. माधुरी बड़थ्वाल को नारी शक्ति पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने किया सम्मानित

9 मार्च 2019

dehradun nagar nigam vending zone Thelian on contract
Dehradun

वेंडिंग जोन के बाद ठेके पर लगेंगी ठेलियां, नगर निगम ने चिह्नित किए वेंडिंग जोन

9 मार्च 2019

uttarakhand High court order for badrinath dham laxmi temple give on rent
Dehradun

किराए पर दिया बद्रीनाथ धाम का महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, हाईकोर्ट ने समिति से मांगा जवाब

9 मार्च 2019

haridwar
Dehradun

पति-पत्नी पर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने बरसाई गोलियां, हालत गंभीर

8 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

देसी शराब पीने से बीमार तीसरे व्यक्ति ने भी दम तोड़ा, तीन लोगों की मौत से मातम पसरा 

8 मार्च 2019

सांप को रेस्क्यू किया गया
Dehradun

जब काफी मशक्कत के बाद पकड़ा गया 10 फीट लंबा सांप, देखने वालों की लगी भीड़

6 मार्च 2019

Trivendra Singh Rawat
Dehradun

आठ मार्च को मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक, पेयजल कनेक्शन बिल की दरों में हो सकती है कटौती

7 मार्च 2019

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत
Dehradun

सीएम ने युवाओं से किया सीधा संवाद, कहा- उद्योग संभावनाओं के दोहन को आगे आएं युवा 

7 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

अब हर जिलों में जिला अल्पसंख्यक अधिकारी की नियुक्ति

9 मार्च 2019

elephant
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि पर नीलकंठ मंदिर से लौट रहे दिल्ली के युवक को हाथी ने उतारा मौत के घाट

5 मार्च 2019

बास्केटबाल
Local Sports

मदद के लिए भटक रहा उत्तराखंड के लिए राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता खेल चुका खिलाड़ी

7 मार्च 2019

