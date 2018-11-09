शहर चुनें

Hindi News › Uttarakhand › Dehradun › पार्किंग में खड़ी आठ कारें तोड़ीं

पार्किंग में खड़ी आठ कारें तोड़ीं

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Nov 2018 10:09 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग। नगर के बहुमंजिला पार्किंग में खड़ी आठ कारों में अज्ञात शरारती तत्वों ने तोड़फोड़ कर नुकसान पहुंचाया। पार्किंग में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था न होने पर कार स्वामियों और लोगों ने पालिका के खिलाफ नाराजगी जताई और पुलिस में शिकायत की। लोगों का कहना है यदि जल्द पार्किंग में सुरक्षा प्रबंध और तोड़फोड़ करने वालों को नहीं पकड़ा जाता तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा।
पार्किंग संचालक सचिन शैलानी ने इस संबंध में पुलिस में शिकायत की। उन्होंने कहा कि बृहस्पतिवार रात को सिमली रोड स्थित बहुमंजिला पार्किंग में खड़ी 8 कारों में शरारती तत्वों ने तोड़ फोड़ कर दी। पीड़ित वाहन स्वामी जयंती, हसन, सुशील थपलियाल ने कहा कि नगर पालिका वाहन स्वामियों से पार्किंग शुल्क लेती है, लेकिन पार्किंग में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के नाम पर न सीसीटीवी कैमरे हैं और न गेट बनाया गया है। मामले में जांच कर रहे एएसआई कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

