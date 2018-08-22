शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   मनचलों से परेशान हैं तो पुलिस के वट्सअप नंबर 945

मनचलों से परेशान हैं तो पुलिस के वट्सअप नंबर 945

22 Aug 2018
गोपेश्वर। महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ते अपराधों की संवेदनशीलता को ध्यान में रखते हुए चमोली पुलिस ने आम लोगों को जागरूक करना शुरू कर दिया है। एसपी तृप्ति भट्ट ने कहा कि डरें नहीं अपराधियों का डटकर सामना करें। यदि किसी भी छात्रा या महिला के साथ कोई छेड़छाड़ या अभद्रता करता है तो तत्काल इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दें। इसके लिए चमोली जिले के वर्चुअल पुलिस स्टेशन के व्हाट्सएप नंबर 9458322120 पर अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकते हैं।
पुलिस अधीक्षक तृप्ति भट्ट ने कहा कि अमानवीय व्यवहार करने वाले आरोपी की फोटो खींचकर पुलिस के व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर मैसेज करें। इससे आरोपी आसानी से पुलिस गिरफ्त में आ सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस के फेसबुक और ट्वीटर पर मिलने वाली शिकायतों पर प्राथमिकता से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पुलिस के साथ मिलकर अपराधियों का डटकर सामना करें, जिससे सुरक्षित और स्वस्थ समाज का निर्माण किया जा सके।

एचएएस अधिकारियों को तीसरी बार नोटिस जरी किए गए हैं।
Mau

262 माध्यमिक स्कूलों की लापरवाही पर नोटिस

माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के प्रधानाचार्यों से विद्यालय के संसाधनों, शिक्षकों तथा शिक्षणेत्तर कर्मचारियों का ब्योरा 16 अगस्त तक बोर्ड के वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करने का फरमान जारी किया था।

22 अगस्त 2018

दो बच्चों के कानून पर शुरू हुआ विरोध, सांसदों को लिखा पत्र
Noida

दो बच्चों के कानून पर शुरू हुआ विरोध, सांसदों को लिखा पत्र

22 अगस्त 2018

इंजन फेल होने से तीन घंटे तक खड़ी रही राजधानी एक्सप्रेस
Jaunpur

इंजन फेल होने से तीन घंटे तक खड़ी रही राजधानी एक्सप्रेस

22 अगस्त 2018

भारी बारिश की चेतावनी से जिला रेड अलर्ट
Bilaspur

भारी बारिश की चेतावनी से जिला रेड अलर्ट

22 अगस्त 2018

पंजाब कैबिनेट की मीटिंग
Chandigarh

पंजाबः पाकिस्तान दौरे पर चौतरफा घिरे सिद्धू, अब कैबिनेट की बैठक में लगी क्लास

22 अगस्त 2018

भारतीय और पाकिस्तानी सेना
Jammu

सीमा पर भारत-पाकिस्तानी सेना ने दी एक दूसरे को मिठाइयां, 8 मिनट तक दिखा भाईचारा

22 अगस्त 2018

भोंगर गांव के 45 परिवारों के लिए खुशखबरी
Tehri

भोंगर गांव के 45 परिवारों के लिए खुशखबरी

22 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की साइकिल यात्रा में फंसी एंबुलेंस, मासूम बच्चे की हुई मौत

22 अगस्त 2018

demo pic
Jammu

आतंकियों ने घाटी में 5 पुलिसकर्मियों पर किया हमला, 3 की मौत, एक ने भागकर बचाई जान

22 अगस्त 2018

घाघरा की बाढ़ से बेसहारा हुए मांझावासी
Sant Kabir Nagar

घाघरा की बाढ़ से बेसहारा हुए मांझावासी

22 अगस्त 2018

