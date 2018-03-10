शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   रिहायशी इलाके में घुस रहा गुलदार, वन विभाग बता रहा सामान्य घटना

रिहायशी इलाके में घुस रहा गुलदार, वन विभाग बता रहा सामान्य घटना

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 11:04 PM IST
श्रीनगर। पिछले कुछ दिनों से रिहायशी इलाकों में गुलदार लगातार दिखाई दे रहा है, लेकिन वन विभाग इसे सामान्य घटना बता रहा है। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस बात को बेवजह तूल दिया जा रहा है। क्षेत्र की निगरानी के लिए कर्मी तैनात किया जाएगा।
शहर के रिहायशी क्षेत्र श्रीकोट, डांग, खोला मोटर मार्ग सहित एसएसबी कालोनी में गुलदार अक्सर देखा जा रहा है। शहर के रिहायशी इलाकों में गुलदार के घुसने के दो वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रहे हैं। एक वीडियो 6 मार्च तड़के 3 बजकर 40 मिनट का है। जबकि दूसरा वीडियो 1 मार्च रात करीब 11 बजकर 58 बजे का है, जिसमें गुलदार एसएसबी कालोनी के मुख्य द्वार से अंदर जा रहा है। वहीं वन विभाग इसे एक सामान्य घटना बता रहा है। वन क्षेत्राधिकारी अनिल भट्ट कहते हैं कि रात्रि में जंगली जानवर का दिखाई देना सामान्य बात है। अक्सर जंगली जानवर रात को पानी पीने जाते हैं। जिस स्थान पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज में गुलदार दिखाई दे रहा है। वहां से गुलदार ने नदी जाने का रास्ता बनाया होगा। इस बात को बेवजह तूल दिया जा रहा है। भट्ट ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में निगरानी के लिए कर्मी तैनात किया जाएगा। वहीं वीडियो वायरल होने से शहरवासी दहशत में हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra Will Not Work In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Don 3
Bollywood

डॉन-3: शाहरुख खान की फिल्म में नहीं होंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सारी अहम जानकारियां LEAK

10 मार्च 2018

Jaya Bachchan declares her and husband Amitabh Bachchan property
Bollywood

10 अरब की संपत्ति के मालिक हैं अमिताभ-जया, इतने अरब का है कर्ज, जानिए बच्चन परिवार की कुल संपत्ति

10 मार्च 2018

Bet You Can Not Recognise Film Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy In His Latest Look For Film Welcome To Russia
Bollywood

Bigg Boss जीतकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया चला गया था यह एक्टर, अब बना लिया ऐसा हुलिया, पहचानना भी है मुश्किल

10 मार्च 2018

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi head to Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for the final prayer meet
Bollywood

अम्मा की प्रार्थना सभा के लिए जाह्नवी -खुशी चेन्नई रवाना, 'मॉम' श्रीदेवी के जाने का गम साफ दिखा

10 मार्च 2018

Despite Rare Disease This Is How Irrfan Khan Finished Work Commitment Of Photo Shoot For A Magazine
Bollywood

रहस्यमयी बीमारी की खबरों के बीच सामने आई इरफान खान की ऐसी तस्वीर, देखकर मिलेगा सुकून

10 मार्च 2018

Tv actress Moumita Saha committed suicide after found hanging from ceiling fan
Bollywood

पंखे से लटक कर एक्ट्रेस ने की खुदकुशी, काम नहीं मिलने से थीं बेहद परेशान

10 मार्च 2018

Mysterious bag found containing with fifty four scary human hands discovered
Weird Stories

शख्स को नदी किनारे पड़ा मिला बैग, खोलकर देखा तो मिले 52 कटे हुए हाथ

10 मार्च 2018

Bhumi Pednekar Reveals On Neha Dhupia Show That She Wants To Block Vaani Kapoor Phone Number
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इस हॉट एक्ट्रेस का फोन नंबर ब्लॉक करना चाहती हैं भूमि पेडनेकर, वजह भी जान लें

10 मार्च 2018

Is Sridevi Sister Srilatha Who Is Likely To Get Her Chennai Bungalow Asked To Remain Silent
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत पर क्यों खामोश रहीं उनकी बहन, अब सामने आई वजह

10 मार्च 2018

Step sister Anshula Takes Care Of Khushi After Sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद अंशुला कर रहीं सौतेली बहनों की देखभाल, नहीं खलने दे रहीं मां की कमी

10 मार्च 2018

Most Read

UP government suspended doctors and nurse in jhansi medical college case.
Lucknow

मरीज का पैर काटकर बना दिया तकिया, मामले से हिल गई यूपी सरकार, डॉक्टरों पर गिरी गाज

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई मेडिकल कॉलेज झांसी में मरीज का पैर काटकर उसके सिर के नीचे रखने के मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए एक साथ दो डॉक्टरों व एक नर्स को निलंबित कर दिया है।

10 मार्च 2018

Six-hut khak by wire fall
Kushinagar

तार गिरने से छह झोपड़ियां खाक 

11 मार्च 2018

सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल, थाने बेचने का आरोप
Lucknow

सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल, थाने बेचने का आरोप

11 मार्च 2018

matter of saraiakil
Kaushambi

घर से भागे प्रेमी युगल, धरे गए

11 मार्च 2018

jaya prada said, azam khan harrased me like khilji
Lucknow

जया प्रदा ने कहा- आजम खां ने मुझे खिलजी की तरह परेशान किया

10 मार्च 2018

21 houses burn in the fire in azamgarh
Azamgarh

आग से 21 लोगों का आशियाना जलकर खाक

10 मार्च 2018

जिसके कत्ल के केस दर्ज व जिंदा मिला
Lucknow

जिसके कत्ल के केस दर्ज व जिंदा मिला

11 मार्च 2018

संग्रह अमीन के खाते से उचक्के ने पार कर दिए 20 हजार
Sitapur

संग्रह अमीन के खाते से उचक्के ने पार कर दिए 20 हजार

11 मार्च 2018

बोर्ड की टीम ने किए सीसीटीवी कैमरा चैक
Kangra

बोर्ड की टीम ने किए सीसीटीवी कैमरा चैक

10 मार्च 2018

यहां नकल रोकने के लिए पंचायतों ने की पहल, परीक्षा केंद्र के पास भी नहीं फटकते लोग
Jind

यहां नकल रोकने के लिए पंचायतों ने की पहल, परीक्षा केंद्र के पास भी नहीं फटकते लोग

11 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: रिश्वतखोर अधिकारी कैमरे में कैद, ली इतनी बड़ी रकम

देहरादून में एक घूसखोर अधिकारी का वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो पेयजल विभाग के अधिशासी अधिकारी इमरान का है। बताया जा रहा है कि पैसा मोथरोवाला में बन रहे सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के ठेकेदार को भुगतान के बदले में लिया गया है।

9 मार्च 2018

MEET KAVITA BISHT AN ACID ATTACK SURVIVOR OF UTTRAKHAND 3:05

एसिड अटैक की वजह से खोई आखों की रोशनी, मेहनत कर बनी उत्तराखंड की शान

8 मार्च 2018

DRUNK MAN CLIMBS TREE IN DEHRADUN 0:53

VIDEO: होली का खुमार ऐसा चढ़ा कि पेड़ पर चढ़ गया शराबी

3 मार्च 2018

BJP's big victory in Tripura vidhansbha election. Celebration in Uttarakhand 0:58

त्रिपुरा में बीजेपी की जीत का जश्न उत्तराखंड पहुंचा

3 मार्च 2018

EX CM OF UTTARAKHAND HARISH RAWAT CELEBRATES FESTIVAL OF COLOURS 3:09

VIDEO: होली के रंग में सराबोर पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत की मस्ती आपने देखी

1 मार्च 2018

Recommended

congress will support bsp in rajya sabha
Lucknow

महागठबंधन की तरफ बढ़ा यूपी, राज्यसभा चुनाव में बसपा को समर्थन देगी कांग्रेस

11 मार्च 2018

RSS sirkaryawah Bhaiya ji Joshi will handle the challenges sangh is facing
India News

संघ के सामने खड़ी चुनौती के खेवनहार बनेंगे भैया जी जोशी

11 मार्च 2018

voting for gorakhpur and foolpur bypoll today.
Lucknow

गोरखपुर-फूलपुर में अखिलेश की सोशल इंजीनियरिंग का टेस्ट, वोटिंग आज, परिणाम 14 मार्च को

11 मार्च 2018

हालात कितने भी विषम हों, सीआईएसएफ है तैयार
Ghaziabad

हालात कितने भी विषम हों, सीआईएसएफ है तैयार

11 मार्च 2018

सगाई कर दहेज में लिए 101 पौधे
Ghaziabad

सगाई कर दहेज में लिए 101 पौधे

11 मार्च 2018

15 वर्ष पुराने वाहनों पर जल्द होगी कार्रवाई
Bulandshahar

15 वर्ष पुराने वाहनों पर जल्द होगी कार्रवाई

11 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.