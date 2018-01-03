Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   virender sehwag says kings XI punjab will only retain one player

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने दिए संकेत, किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब इतने खिलाड़ियों को करेगी रिटेन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क- अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 09:17 PM IST
virender sehwag says kings XI punjab will only retain one player
1 of 5
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के निदेशक वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने संकेत दिए हैं कि आईपीएल-2018 के लिए उनकी टीम सिर्फ एक खिलाड़ी को रिटेन करेगी। किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की फ्रैंचाइजी राइट टू मैच कार्ड पर दांव लगाने के मूड में नजर आ रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
virender sehwag kings xi punjab ipl ipl 2018 indian premier league

Recommended

chennai super kings assure of retain ms dhoni and suresh raina for ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018: चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स करेगा फैंस को खुश, एमएस धोनी के साथ इस खिलाड़ी को करेगा रिटेन

3 जनवरी 2018

cricket australia announced best odi XI of the year
Cricket News

CA ने साल की बेस्ट वन-डे टीम का किया ऐलान, टीम इंडिया के तीन खिलाड़ी शामिल

2 जनवरी 2018

colin munro becomes first batsman in the world to hit three t20i centuries
Cricket News

NZvWI: कॉलिन मुनरो ने गेल-रोहित का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, ऐसा करने वाले विश्व के पहले बल्लेबाज बने

3 जनवरी 2018

Sachin Tendulkar says these players can change the condition against south africa
Cricket News

सचिन ने कहा, दक्षिण अफ्रीका में टीम इंडिया के ये तीन खिलाड़ी बदल देंगे मैच का रुख

3 जनवरी 2018

rohit sharma assures of hitting triple century in odi
Cricket News

तीन डबल सेंचुरी लगाने वाले रोहित शर्मा का यह है नया टारगेट

3 जनवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

brett lee declines the offer of bowling coach for csk reports
Cricket News

IPL से मिला आकर्षक ऑफर, ब्रेट ली ने यह कहकर ठुकरा दिया

2 जनवरी 2018

sachin tendulkar says team india should tackle new ball well in south africa
Cricket News

तेंदुलकर ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीत का मंत्र बताया, टीम इंडिया ऐसा करना जरूर

3 जनवरी 2018

dale steyn five wicket away to become leading wicket taker for south africa
Cricket News

पहले टेस्ट में कोहली नहीं बल्कि डेल स्टेन के इस रिकॉर्ड पर होगी सबकी नजरें

3 जनवरी 2018

jacques kallis is praising about virat kohli
Cricket News

महान ऑलराउंडर ने कहा- पता था विराट कोहली क्या गुल खिलाएगा

2 जनवरी 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara says Important to leave the ball well in South Africa
Cricket News

चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने कहा- दक्षिण अफ्रीका में यह रणनीति अपनाने से सफल होगी टीम इंडिया

3 जनवरी 2018

cricket player who announced his retirement in 2017
Cricket News

YEAR ENDER 2017: इन खिलाड़ियों ने क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास, एक ने तो 5वीं बार कहा- अलविदा

1 जनवरी 2018

rohit sharma recalls an incident when yuvraj singh threatens him
Cricket News

जब युवराज सिंह ने रोहित शर्मा को डराया और बोले, उठो यहां से

28 दिसंबर 2017

alastair cook beats virat kohli and other star batsman records in fourth test against australia
Cricket News

एलिस्टर कुक ने 244* रन बनाकर विराट कोहली और इन महान बल्लेबाजों के रिकॉर्ड्स तोड़े

29 दिसंबर 2017

ishant sharma to ms dhonis strech memorable photos of year 2017
Cricket News

Year Ender 2017: इशांत के एक्सप्रेशन से लेकर धोनी का नींद लेना, इन फोटोज ने बनाया साल यादगार

1 जनवरी 2018

krunal pandya weds his long time girlfriend pankhuri sharma
Cricket News

'विरुष्का' के बाद इस स्टार क्रिकेटर की हुई शादी, तेंदुलकर ने फंक्शन में लगाए चार चांद

28 दिसंबर 2017

virat kohli 41 runs short to break world record of most runs in a calendar year
Cricket News

महज 41 रन से चूक गए विराट कोहली नहीं तो टूट जाता ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

29 दिसंबर 2017

Ranji trophy final: Vidarbha gurbani take hat-trick against delhi
Cricket News

सालों बाद रणजी ट्रॉफी फाइनल में हुआ ये कमाल, इस गेंदबाज ने रचा इतिहास

30 दिसंबर 2017

rohit sharma says south africa bowling attack is best in the world
Cricket News

'हिटमैन' ने कहा- दक्षिण अफ्रीकी का गेंदबाजी आक्रमण सर्वश्रेष्ठ, हमारी ऐसी तैयारी

2 जनवरी 2018

alastair cook equals the world record of most century by a foreign player in australia
Cricket News

महान भारतीय बल्लेबाज के वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी पर पहुंचे इंग्लिश ओपनर एलिस्टर कुक

28 दिसंबर 2017

ravi shastri is confident of team indias good showing in south africa
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ यह रहेगा टीम इंडिया का मास्टरप्लान, शास्‍त्री ने किया खुलासा

28 दिसंबर 2017

YEAR ENDER 2017: Most runs in Test cricket in 2017
Cricket News

YEAR ENDER 2017: टेस्ट क्रिकेट में इस साल इन बल्लेबाजों ने की रनों की बरसात

31 दिसंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.