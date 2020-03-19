कोरोना वायरसः खेल जगत ने किया 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने की अपील  

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020
Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020
Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020
मैं शपथ लेता हूँ कि 22 मार्च रविवार के दिन सुबह 7 बजें से लेकर रात 9 बजें तक, मैं जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करूँगा। कोरोना जैसे महामारी का फैलने से रुकने के प्रयास में प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी का साथ दूँगा। क्योंकि हम सभी देशवासियों को साथ मिलकर यह जंग जीतनी है। pic.twitter.com/t9fIC1jeca— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) March 19, 2020
Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020
One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji’s suggestions 👍👍and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA 🙏— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 19, 2020