कोरोना वायरसः खेल जगत ने किया 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने की अपील  

Our respected PM @narendramodi Ji has requested all to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay safe you all and take care 🙏@PMOIndia #JantaCurfew #IndiaFightsCorona — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 19, 2020

मैं शपथ लेता हूँ कि 22 मार्च रविवार के दिन सुबह 7 बजें से लेकर रात 9 बजें तक, मैं जनता कर्फ्यू का पालन करूँगा। कोरोना जैसे महामारी का फैलने से रुकने के प्रयास में प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी का साथ दूँगा। क्योंकि हम सभी देशवासियों को साथ मिलकर यह जंग जीतनी है। pic.twitter.com/t9fIC1jeca — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) March 19, 2020

Believe it or not, a country like ours with a billion people needed to hear what our pm @narendramodi ji just said, not all of them are privileged enough to have access to information. #jantacurfew #CoronavirusOutbreakindia — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2020

One hundred percent in agreement with our prime minister @narendramodi ji’s suggestions 👍👍and I pledge to act as suggested and will spread the message of our Modi ji.. Hoping every indian to do so #letskillthisvirus together INDIA 🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 19, 2020

