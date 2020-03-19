शहर चुनें

कोरोना वायरसः खेल जगत ने किया 'जनता कर्फ्यू' का समर्थन, विराट समेत इन खिलाड़ियों ने की अपील  

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 19 Mar 2020 11:24 PM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
दुनियाभर में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को देश को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने रविवार यानी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू लगाने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस 14 घंटे के दौरान कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने घर से बाहर न निकले।
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपील की है कि इस जनता कर्फ्यू के दरमियान कोई भी नागरिक घरों से बाहर न निकले। न सड़क पर जाए। न सोसाइटी-मोहल्ले में लोग इकट्ठे हों। लोग अपने घरों में ही रहें। प्रधानमंत्री के इस 'जनता कर्फ्यू' अपील को खेल जगत के इन सितारों ने भी सपोर्ट किया है।

ऐसे में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'कोरोना के खतरे का सामना करने के लिए सतर्क, चौकस और जागरूक रहें। जिम्मेदार नागरिक के रूप में हमें अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए निर्धारित मानदंड का पालन करने की आवश्यकता है, जैसा कि हमारे माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के द्वारा घोषणा की गई है। 
 

टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने लिखा, 'आइए हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी के साथ हाथ में हाथ मिलाएं और 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से 9 बजे तक जनता कर्फ्यू का अवलोकन करें। हमें एक राष्ट्र के रूप में अत्यंत संयम बरतने की आवश्यकता है'
 

 
