जन्मदिन पर विराट-अनुष्का ने दी थी बधाई, पीएम मोदी बोले- आप बेहतरीन पैरेंट्स साबित होंगे

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on. https://t.co/d4vOKadSxR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
Thanks!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
Best wishes to you and your family in growing your kitchen garden. https://t.co/k7iEnwobCg
Thankful for your birthday wishes Kangana Ji. https://t.co/oTBRGlVJUh— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for your warm wishes. The friendship between our nations is strong and is a force for good for the entire humanity. https://t.co/P848MBkYBr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.