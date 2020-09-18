जन्मदिन पर विराट-अनुष्का ने दी थी बधाई, पीएम मोदी बोले- आप बेहतरीन पैरेंट्स साबित होंगे

{"_id":"5f6460fe8ebc3e2ed9265940","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-virat-kohli-anushka-sharma-says-you-will-be-amazing-parents","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0906\u092a \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0948\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

17 सितंबर यानी गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 70 साल के हो गए। देश-दुनिया की कई हस्तियों ने भारतीय पीएम को जन्मदिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। अब मोदी ने बधाई देने वाले लोगों को जवाब दिया। भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी एक्ट्रेस पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा के ट्वीट पर मोदी ने रिप्लाई किया कि वो बेहतरीन पैरेंट्स साबित होंगे। विराट ने ट्वीट किया था, 'देश के सम्माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।'

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

बॉलीवुड के 'किंग खान' ने ट्वीट किया था, 'जन्मदिन के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की शुभकामनाएं!, जिसके जवाब में नमो ने शाहरुख से कहा, 'मुझे यकीन है कि आईपीएल सीजन आपको अभी काफी व्यस्त रखेगा।'

Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on. https://t.co/d4vOKadSxR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Best wishes to you and your family in growing your kitchen garden. https://t.co/k7iEnwobCg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Thankful for your birthday wishes Kangana Ji. https://t.co/oTBRGlVJUh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020