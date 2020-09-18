शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, says you will be amazing parents

जन्मदिन पर विराट-अनुष्का ने दी थी बधाई, पीएम मोदी बोले- आप बेहतरीन पैरेंट्स साबित होंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 18 Sep 2020 01:05 PM IST
विज्ञापन
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, says you will be amazing parents

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
17 सितंबर यानी गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी 70 साल के हो गए। देश-दुनिया की कई हस्तियों ने भारतीय पीएम को जन्मदिवस की शुभकामनाएं दी। अब मोदी ने बधाई देने वाले लोगों को जवाब दिया। भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली और उनकी एक्ट्रेस पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा के ट्वीट पर मोदी ने रिप्लाई किया कि वो बेहतरीन पैरेंट्स साबित होंगे। विराट ने ट्वीट किया था, 'देश के सम्माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।'
 
विज्ञापन

 
बॉलीवुड के 'किंग खान' ने ट्वीट किया था, 'जन्मदिन के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को स्वास्थ्य और खुशी की शुभकामनाएं!, जिसके जवाब में नमो ने शाहरुख से कहा, 'मुझे यकीन है कि आईपीएल सीजन आपको अभी काफी व्यस्त रखेगा।'
 
इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत, माधुरी दीक्षित फिल्म निर्माता करन जौहर का भी मोदी ने अपने खास अंदाज में शुक्रिया अदा किया।
 
 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को भी दिया जवाब
 
Crack RRB Group-D 2020: जानिए रेलवे ग्रुप- D के वेतन, भत्तों और लाभ के बारे में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
pm modi narendra modi अनुष्का शर्मा virat kohli anushka sharma

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राष्ट्रीय बेरोजगारी दिवस: सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपी: बेरोजगारी को लेकर सड़कों पर उतरे युवा तो एक्शन में आई योगी सरकार, भर्ती शुरू करने का दिया आदेश

18 सितंबर 2020

भारत चीन सीमा: भारत-चीन के बीच गतिरोध जारी है। (फाइल फोटो)
World

चीन ने पहली बार स्वीकारा, गलवां घाटी में हुई झड़प में मारे गए थे उसकी फौज के सैनिक

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Former MLA son suicide case
Lucknow

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की आत्महत्या केस: सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, केबल टीवी को लेकर...

18 सितंबर 2020

suicide
Dehradun

ग्राफिक एरा के बीटेक के छात्र ने घर पर रखी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या, तस्वीरें 

18 सितंबर 2020

loksabha
India News

क्यों मचा है कृषि बिलों पर घमासान, क्या है सरकार का पक्ष और विपक्ष की आपत्तियां?

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
हरसिमरत कौर बादल
India News

कृषि विधेयक पर उबाल: केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर का इस्तीफा मंजूर, तोमर को मिली जिम्मेदारी 

18 सितंबर 2020

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटे, जानें आज कितनी है कीमत

18 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के पूर्व फार्महाउस मैनेजर का खुलासा और कंगना पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर का पलटवार, पांच खबरें

18 सितंबर 2020

उर्मिला मातोंडकर, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत के 'सॉफ्ट पॉर्न' वाले बयान पर उर्मिला मातोंडकर का पलटवार, जवाब में कही ये बात

18 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

#NationalUnemploymentDay ट्रेंड पर कंगना का तंज, कहा- 'रोजगार छीन कर राष्ट्रीय बेरोजगारी दिवस मना रहे'

18 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited