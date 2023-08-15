Pakistan Cricket: PCB ने विश्व कप जिताने वाले कप्तान इमरान खान को डॉक्यूमेंट्री से बाहर किया, शुरू हुआ विवाद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Making history isn't just about one day, it's about the legends we create and the tales we script 💫— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023
🏆 Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time 🌟#BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi
Absolutely disgusting, new low each day! That ONE man who made it all worth it, PAKISTAN team is NOT complete without him. You can remove his pictures but CANNOT change the history! pic.twitter.com/Pne5gJMOpw— SB_Blog (@Bukhari2204) August 14, 2023
@ICC Hall of Fame says, "One of the finest cricketers to emerge from Pakistan, Imran Khan!"— Mehvish Ali (@GMehvishali) August 14, 2023
Shame on @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VxzOpoXcVC
Zaka Ashraf remembered displaying a photograph of Bhutto but could not recall the picture of Imran Khan, the iconic figure in Pakistan cricket and the hero of 92WC. The shameless system and those who support it, along with people who remain silent, also face a lamentable fate. pic.twitter.com/GZYMtjjYXk— Ray (@freewordslinger) August 14, 2023
Shameless @TheRealPCB who tried to minus Imran Khan from cricket pic.twitter.com/hOOnyWt93J— Shehr Bano Official (@OfficialShehr) August 14, 2023
No matter how hard you try … you can’t take IK out. Your father is still there. #ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/Df5nEjuTbn— Abu Zayan Awan (@Its_AbuZee) August 14, 2023
Immi another parallel universe pic.twitter.com/HyWz2Vq0DM— Ans asghar (@Anas_asghar1) August 14, 2023
Next Article
Followed