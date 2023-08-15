Pakistan Cricket: PCB ने विश्व कप जिताने वाले कप्तान इमरान खान को डॉक्यूमेंट्री से बाहर किया, शुरू हुआ विवाद

Absolutely disgusting, new low each day! That ONE man who made it all worth it, PAKISTAN team is NOT complete without him. You can remove his pictures but CANNOT change the history! pic.twitter.com/Pne5gJMOpw — SB_Blog (@Bukhari2204) August 14, 2023

@ICC Hall of Fame says, "One of the finest cricketers to emerge from Pakistan, Imran Khan!"

Shame on @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VxzOpoXcVC — Mehvish Ali (@GMehvishali) August 14, 2023

Zaka Ashraf remembered displaying a photograph of Bhutto but could not recall the picture of Imran Khan, the iconic figure in Pakistan cricket and the hero of 92WC. The shameless system and those who support it, along with people who remain silent, also face a lamentable fate. pic.twitter.com/GZYMtjjYXk — Ray (@freewordslinger) August 14, 2023

Shameless @TheRealPCB who tried to minus Imran Khan from cricket pic.twitter.com/hOOnyWt93J — Shehr Bano Official (@OfficialShehr) August 14, 2023

No matter how hard you try … you can’t take IK out. Your father is still there. #ShameOnPCB pic.twitter.com/Df5nEjuTbn — Abu Zayan Awan (@Its_AbuZee) August 14, 2023

Immi another parallel universe pic.twitter.com/HyWz2Vq0DM — Ans asghar (@Anas_asghar1) August 14, 2023

हालांकि, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के ट्विटर हैंडल को फैंस की कड़ी आलोचना का तब सामना करना पड़ा, जब वे उस वीडियो में इमरान को देखने में विफल रहे। फैंस ने पीसीबी से वीडियो को हटाने और इसे एडिट कर फिर से पोस्ट करने का आग्रह किया है। साथ ही एक्स यानी ट्विटर पर #ShameOnPCB भी ट्रेंड कर रहा है।जिब्रान इलैज नाम के यूजर ने एक्स पर लिखा- पीसीबी के मौजूदा फैसला लेने वालों के लिए कहूंगा, जब आप पैदा भी नहीं हुए थे, तब इमरान खान देश के लिए गौरव अर्जित कर रहे थे। आपने जो किया वो काफी शर्मनाक है। आपके इस प्रयास के बाद भी लीजेंड इमरान खान दिलों पर राज कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इसके लिए आपका हमेशा मजाक उड़ाया जाएगा।खालिद बट नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- इमरान को पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट इतिहास में नहीं दिखाया जा रहा है, लेकिन ये तय है कि जब पाकिस्तान का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा तो उनका नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। उन्हें एक नायक, लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा और एक महान नेता के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। यहां देखिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के फैंस ने कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दी है....