Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Pakistan Cricket Board criticized for snubbing Imran Khan from Pakistan cricket documentary; PCB Social Media

Pakistan Cricket: PCB ने विश्व कप जिताने वाले कप्तान इमरान खान को डॉक्यूमेंट्री से बाहर किया, शुरू हुआ विवाद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कराची Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 15 Aug 2023 08:17 PM IST
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के ट्विटर हैंडल को फैंस की कड़ी आलोचना का तब सामना करना पड़ा, जब वे उस वीडियो में इमरान को देखने में विफल रहे। फैंस ने पीसीबी से वीडियो को हटाने और इसे एडिट कर फिर से पोस्ट करने का आग्रह किया है।

Pakistan Cricket Board criticized for snubbing Imran Khan from Pakistan cricket documentary; PCB Social Media
इमरान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पाकिस्तान के 77वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस (14 अगस्त) पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक इमोशनल डॉक्यूमेंट्री वीडियो जारी किया, जिसमें खेल के कुछ दिग्गजों और देश के क्रिकेट इतिहास और विरासत में उनके अमूल्य योगदान को दिखाया गया है। दो मिनट 21 सेकंड की यह क्लिप 1952 में पाकिस्तान के अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट डेब्यू से लेकर 1992 में उनकी ऐतिहासिक विश्व कप जीत से लेकर 2022 टी20 विश्व कप तक की है, जब बाबर आजम के नेतृत्व वाली वर्तमान पाकिस्तान टीम ने टी20 विश्व कप फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी।


हालांकि, वीडियो के जारी होने के बाद इस पर जमकर विवाद हो रहा है। दरअसल, इस पूरे वीडियो में वह शख्स कहीं नहीं है, जिसने पाकिस्तान को 1992 में पहली बार विश्व कप जिताया था। दरअसल, वीडियो में पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को नहीं रखा गया है। इससे पीसीबी को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्मों पर आलोचनाओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। लोग पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड को जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।


Pakistan create history at 1992 Cricket World Cup at MCG

वीडियो में इमरान खान नहीं

वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा है- इतिहास बनाना सिर्फ एक दिन का खेल नहीं है। यह उन किंवदंतियों के बारे में है जिन्हें हम बनाते हैं और जो कहानियां हम लिखते हैं। पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम - एक विरासत जो समय के साथ गूंजती है।" इस वीडियो में पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के सभी दिग्गजों को दिखाया गया है, जिन्होंने इतिहास रचने और पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट को ऊपर उठाने में मदद की। इस क्लिप में जावेद मियांदाद, वसीम अकरम, शोएब अख्तर, वकार यूनिस, शाहिद अफरीदी और बाबर जैसे खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं, जबकि 1992 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल की जीत, 2009 टी20 विश्व कप की जीत और 2017 चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में भारत पर जीत के पल दिखाए गए हैं।

लोगों की इस तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं

हालांकि, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के ट्विटर हैंडल को फैंस की कड़ी आलोचना का तब सामना करना पड़ा, जब वे उस वीडियो में इमरान को देखने में विफल रहे। फैंस ने पीसीबी से वीडियो को हटाने और इसे एडिट कर फिर से पोस्ट करने का आग्रह किया है। साथ ही एक्स यानी ट्विटर पर #ShameOnPCB भी ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

जिब्रान इलैज नाम के यूजर ने एक्स पर लिखा- पीसीबी के मौजूदा फैसला लेने वालों के लिए कहूंगा, जब आप पैदा भी नहीं हुए थे, तब इमरान खान देश के लिए गौरव अर्जित कर रहे थे। आपने जो किया वो काफी शर्मनाक है। आपके इस प्रयास के बाद भी लीजेंड इमरान खान दिलों पर राज कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इसके लिए आपका हमेशा मजाक उड़ाया जाएगा।

खालिद बट नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- इमरान को पाकिस्तान के क्रिकेट इतिहास में नहीं दिखाया जा रहा है, लेकिन ये तय है कि जब पाकिस्तान का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा तो उनका नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। उन्हें एक नायक, लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा और एक महान नेता के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। यहां देखिए पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट के फैंस ने कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दी है....

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हैं इमरान खान

क्रिकेटर से नेता बने इमरान को इस महीने की शुरुआत में चार महीने में दूसरी बार गिरफ्तार किया गया था। डॉक्यूमेंट्री वीडियो से इमरान को नजरअंदाज किए जाने के पीछे यह एक मुख्य कारण हो सकता है। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधान मंत्री को इस्लामाबाद अदालत ने तीन साल की कैद की सजा सुनाई। तोशखाना मामले में अदालत के फैसले की घोषणा के बाद पांच अगस्त को 70 वर्षीय इमरान को पुलिस ने उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया था। उन पर करोड़ों रुपये के सरकारी उपहारों की बिक्री में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाया गया था।

इमरान भ्रष्टाचार मामले में दोषी ठहराए गए

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) पार्टी की स्थापना करने वाले इमरान भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में दोषी ठहराए जाने और तीन साल की सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद पंजाब प्रांत की अटक जेल में बंद हैं। पाकिस्तान के चुनाव आयोग ने बाद में इमरान को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया और उन्हें पांच साल के लिए राजनीति से प्रतिबंधित कर दिया है। इतना ही नहीं, इस साल नौ मई को इमरान के समर्थकों द्वारा सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर किए गए हमलों के बाद से पाकिस्तानी मीडिया में खान की तस्वीर दिखाने या उनके बयान या ट्वीट दिखाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है।

कई कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया

इमरान खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौजूदा समय में सैन्य और राज्य भवनों पर हमलों के सिलसिले में महिलाओं सहित 10 हजार से ज्यादा पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) कार्यकर्ता देश की विभिन्न जेलों में बंद हैं। सरकार ने स्वतंत्रता दिवस के दौरान इमरान की पार्टी के झंडे के प्रदर्शन पर भी प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। पुलिस ने सोमवार को कथित तौर पर पंजाब प्रांत के विभिन्न हिस्सों में स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पार्टी के झंडे ले जाने के लिए इमरान खान की पार्टी के एक दर्जन से अधिक कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया।
