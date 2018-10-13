You Got To Appreciate KL Rahul. Not Easy For Batsmen To Maintain Their Indian And Overseas Performance Consistently. 👏😬🙏 #INDvWI #INDvsWI— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 13, 2018
You got to back a player like KL Rahul. Cannot judge his calibre based on few matches..— Swati (@Swatit_1) October 13, 2018
What is happening to KL Rahul? His rough patch in England was still acceptable but why is he failing in home conditions? Is it lack of technique or lack of temperament? It’s high time he performs else there are many others queued up.@BCCI @SGanguly99 @bhogleharsha @cricketaakash— 🇮🇳 Soumya Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@SarkarSpeaking) October 13, 2018
KL Rahul Last 9 Test innings:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 13, 2018
LBW
LBW
Bowled
LBW
Bowled
Bowled
Bowled
LBW
Bowled
We want Rohit Sharma as an opener in test also, in #IndvAus— H.I.T.M.A.N 🦏 (@IHitManOfficial) October 13, 2018
Not handle by kl Rahul#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/bjBGowbot8
#KLRahul A very talented & Underrated batsmen KL Rahul again played a fine Innings to muscle his place in indian team..— Rohitian Arth🚩 (@iamarth_ro45) October 13, 2018
If Rohit failed like this then u "Thinking Better About Hater"-What kind of troll..@BCCI #selectors.😡😡😠😠
Mansi if he is not close frnds of Virat thn he still won't be in team after numerous failure..Caz see his average ..kl rahul should be released from national duties so he can work on techniques in domestic cricket.he can come back afterwards..— Vaibhav (@TharVaibhav) October 13, 2018
Almost 30-40 minutes ago, the great Sunil Gavaskar mentioned the big flaw in KL Rahul batting technique - a huge gap between his bat and front foot while playing a shot. Have a look how he was dismissed just now #INDvWI #HyderabadTest #KLRahul #TestCricket— Ateet Sharma (@Ateet_Sharma) October 13, 2018
1-Player Name - KL Rahul— Mayur Koitiya (@MKoitiya75) October 13, 2018
2-what’s he Good at - T20, no Old no Tests (Honestly Idk)
3-why is he in the team - Bcuz he plays average in IPL n Dont knw maybe Paese Dilake aya h chutiya !!
ps - THIS IS INDIAN ANYONE CAN PLAY CRICKET @klrahul11
KL Rahul is the next big thing in cricket, seriously ???— Vinod Basnure (@imVB45) October 13, 2018
You must be kidding...
He's jus over rated shit
KL Rahul Last 13 innings:— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 13, 2018
7 Bowled
4 LBW
2 Caught
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। शुरुआती 2 वनडे के लिए घोषित की गई इस टीम की कमान विराट कोहली संभालेंगे..
12 अक्टूबर 2018