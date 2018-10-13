शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   kl rahul trolls on social media after failed to score again against west indies

केएल राहुल एक धोखा, 'हिटमैन' को दो मौका! फैंस ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया के फ्लॉप ओपनर का मजाक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Oct 2018 04:35 PM IST
kl rahul
kl rahul
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच हैदराबाद में दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेला जा रहा है। खबर लिखे जाने तक भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज की पहली पारी में 311 रनों के जवाब में चार विकेट के नुकसान पर 285 रन बना लिए हैं। हालांकि इस मैच में भी टीम इंडिया के ओपनर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल अपना असर छोड़ने में नाकामयाब हो गए।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

Recommended

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

INDvWI: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, रहाणे-पंत शतक के करीब, टीम इंडिया 3 रन पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

शार्दुल ठाकुर दूसरे टेस्ट से हुए बाहर, शक के दायरे में एनसीए का रिहैब कार्यक्रम

13 अक्टूबर 2018

shardul thakur
shardul thakur
shardul thakur
shardul thakur
Cricket News

शार्दुल ठाकुर दूसरे टेस्ट से हुए बाहर, शक के दायरे में एनसीए का रिहैब कार्यक्रम

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

उमेश यादव ने रचा इतिहास, 19 साल बाद ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

umesh yadav
उमेश यादव
उमेश यादव
उमेश यादव
Cricket News

उमेश यादव ने रचा इतिहास, 19 साल बाद ऐसा कारनामा करने वाले बने पहले भारतीय गेंदबाज

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

#MeToo की आग क्रिकेट तक फैली, बीसीसीआई के बड़े अधिकारी पर लगा गंभीर आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2018

BCCI
#metoo
राहुल जौहरी
पत्नी के साथ मलिंगा
Cricket News

#MeToo की आग क्रिकेट तक फैली, बीसीसीआई के बड़े अधिकारी पर लगा गंभीर आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

खुशखबरी: मिल गया इशारा, धोनी ही होंगे विश्व कप तक टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर

13 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

खुशखबरी: मिल गया इशारा, धोनी ही होंगे विश्व कप तक टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

आलोक नाथ के साथ काम कर चुकीं अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोली पोल, बोलीं - 'एक बार तो फ्लाइट में ही...'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Himani Shivpuri and Alok Nath
Himani Shivpuri
ALOK NATH
Himani Shivpuri
Bollywood

आलोक नाथ के साथ काम कर चुकीं अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने खोली पोल, बोलीं - 'एक बार तो फ्लाइट में ही...'

13 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kl rahul team india केएल राहुल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में मंदिर
Cricket News

हैदराबाद स्टेडियम में बने मंदिर ने बदला टीम इंडिया का भाग्य, 2011 के बाद से नहीं हारी मैच

13 अक्टूबर 2018

बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार
Chandigarh

तस्वीरेंः गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट बॉक्सर मनोज कुमार ने की शादी, जानें कौन हैं जीवन संगिनी

13 अक्टूबर 2018

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
America

ट्रंप ने दी भारत को धमकी, दम है तो ईरान से खरीद कर दिखाए तेल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

कोल्लम थुलासी
India News

सबरीमाला: अभिनेता कोल्लम ने कहा- मंदिर आने वाली महिलाओं के कर देंगे दो टुकड़े

12 अक्टूबर 2018

जस्टिस रमेश रंगनाथन
Dehradun

रमेश रंगनाथन होंगे उत्तराखंड हाईकोर्ट के नए चीफ जस्टिस, जल्द संभालेंगे पदभार

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
nana, tanushree
Bollywood

नाना-तनुश्री विवाद: एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- #MeToo सिर्फ महिलाओं के लिए ही नहीं, बच्चे-पुरुष भी हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

tata sky customers gets big relief from tdsat, spn channels can be viewd for a month
Business Diary

खुशखबरः टाटा स्काई के ग्राहकों को मिली राहत, दिखते रहेंगे सोनी के चैनल्स

12 अक्टूबर 2018

gold crosses 32k mark due to higher demand, sensex up by 732 points
Bazar

32 हजार के पार हुआ सोना, सेंसेक्स में 732 अंक का उछाल

12 अक्टूबर 2018

शार्दुल ठाकुर
Cricket News

लक्जरी कार नहीं लोकल ट्रेन में सफर करता है टीम इंडिया का यह भविष्य, आज विंडीज के खिलाफ किया डेब्यू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

story of mannan wani who caught road to terrorism
India News

पढ़िए, किताबें छोड़ बंदूक पकड़ने वाले रिसर्च स्कॉलर मन्नान वानी का हमजा भाई बनने का सफर...

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

INDvWI: Team India announced for starting two ODI against West Indies
Cricket News

INDvWI: वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में वापसी

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। शुरुआती 2 वनडे के लिए घोषित की गई इस टीम की कमान विराट कोहली संभालेंगे..

12 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
team india
Cricket News

INDvWI: हैदराबाद में मिशन क्लीनस्वीप, वेस्टइंडीज के साथ दूसरा टेस्ट मैच आज से शुरू

12 अक्टूबर 2018

usman khawaja
Cricket News

ख्वाजा बने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खेवनहार, शतक जड़ पाक की उम्मीदों पर फेरा पानी, मैच ड्रॉ

12 अक्टूबर 2018

KL Rahul an outstanding player who should be persisted with says Bharat Arun
Cricket News

केएल राहुल को लेकर कोच का बड़ा बयान, उमेश यादव को बताया ‘दुर्भाग्यशाली’

11 अक्टूबर 2018

prithvi shaw virat kohli
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया हैदराबाद टेस्ट में बनाएगी पांच रिकॉर्ड्स! एक तो बेहद शर्मनाक

11 अक्टूबर 2018

IND v WI Live scorecard of first test, Day 3 from Rajkot
Cricket News

भारत की टेस्ट इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी जीत, विंडीज को पारी और 272 रन से रौंदा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Rohit Sharma to join Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, MSK Prasad and CoA in Hyderabad
Cricket News

भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए बेहद अहम दिन, AUS दौरा-बागी खिलाड़ी और पत्नियों के साथ पर होगी चर्चा

10 अक्टूबर 2018

india u-19 team
Cricket News

भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम का एशिया कप पर कब्जा, फाइनल में श्रीलंका को दी 144 रन से मात

7 अक्टूबर 2018

West Indies team announced for ODI T20 series against India, Chris Gayle is missing
Cricket News

भारत के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज से बाहर क्रिस गेल, वेस्टइंडीज टीम में तीन नए खिलाड़ी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Exclusive Interview with Under 19 asia cup final star Harsg Tyagi
Cricket News

EXCLUSIVE: टीम इंडिया को U-19 एशिया कप दिलाने वाले हर्ष त्यागी से खास बातचीत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Related

haris sohail
Cricket News

सोहेल के शतक से पाकिस्तान मजबूत, दूसरे दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बनाए 482 रन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

India vs West Indies 2018 first test match live score card from rajkot
Cricket News

INDvWI राजकोट टेस्ट: पृथ्वी शॉ के नाम रहा पहला दिन, टीम इंडिया का स्कोर 4/364

5 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

आखिरी गेंद पर बांग्लादेश को हराकर चैंपियन बना भारत, सातवीं बार एशिया कप पर किया कब्जा

29 सितंबर 2018

India should not pay money to Pakistan, says Anurag Thakur, On PCB claim against BCCI
Cricket News

PCB ने BCCI से मांगा 500 करोड़ मुआवजा, ठाकुर बोले- एक पैसा नहीं देंगे

1 अक्टूबर 2018

इंग्लैंड टीम
Cricket News

ENGvIND: टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज 1-4 से गंवाई, इंग्लैंड ने कुक को दी विजयी विदाई

12 सितंबर 2018

वसीम जाफर
Cricket News

40 वर्षीय वसीम जाफर की 4 साल बाद वन-डे टीम में वापसी, चयन पर हुआ जमकर बवाल

13 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.