#MeToo विवाद से राहुल जौहरी बरी, बीसीसीआई के सीईओ पद पर रहेंगे बरकरार 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 05:34 PM IST
राहुल जौहरी
राहुल जौहरी
ख़बर सुनें
मी टू विवााद में फंसे बीसीसीआई के सीईओ को बरी कर दिया गया है। दरअसल, बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा नियुक्त जांच समिति के चेयरमैन ने कहा है कि राहुल जौहरी को बीसीसीआई के सीईओ पद पर बने रहना चाहिए।
इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा है कि जौहरी को उसी क्रम के साथ अपनी ड्यूटी ज्वाइन करना चाहिए, क्योंकि सीओए के दो सदस्यों के बीच कोई आम सहमति नहीं है कि राहुल जौहरी के खिलाफ क्या कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।

वहीं, राहुल जौहरी के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप को भी जांच समिति ने खारिज कर दिया है और उन्हें क्लीन चिट देते हुए पद पर बने रहने का निर्देश दिया है।
 
गौरतलब है कि राहुल जौहरी पर एक महिला पत्रकार ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया था। महिला पत्रकार ने #MeToo अभियान के तहत राहुल जौहरी पर नौकरी देने के बहाने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया था। 

ICC World Cup 2019: Tickets For Six Matches Already Sold Out, Including India vs Pakistan
Cricket News

विश्व कप 2019: भारत-पाक मैच की सारी टिकट बिकींं, ये छह मुकाबले भी अभी से सुपरहिट

अगला क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2019 में इंग्लैंड में खेला जाएगा। आईसीसी की तरफ से इस विश्व कप का शेड्यूल और मैच की टिकटें कुछ महीने पहले ही जारी कर दी गई थी...

21 नवंबर 2018

ravindra jadeja met with pm modi along with his wife rivaba
Cricket News

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिले ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा, पत्नी रिवाबा भी साथ आई नजर

21 नवंबर 2018

रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

भारत को जीत का फॉर्मूला देने ऑस्ट्रेलिया गया यह दिग्गज, कहा- 'इस फॉर्मेट में ज्यादा खतरनाक कंगारू'

21 नवंबर 2018

IND vs AUS: Team India announced for first t-20 against Australia
Cricket News

INDvAUS: पहले टी-20 के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, धोनी की जगह लेंगे युवा ऋषभ पंत

20 नवंबर 2018

ind vs aus
Cricket News

महिला वर्ल्ड टी-20: टीम इंडिया ने दर्ज की लगातार चौथी जीत, मजबूत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 48 रन से रौंदा

18 नवंबर 2018

India A vs New Zealand A: Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari impress as practice Test ends in a draw
Cricket News

मुरली विजय, पृथ्वी और हनुमा ने जमाए अर्द्धशतक, ड्रॉ रहा न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच

19 नवंबर 2018

NZ VS PAK
Cricket News

कीवी खिलाड़ियों ने ड्रेसिंग रूम में जमकर किया भांगड़ा, पाक पर जीत के जश्न का VIDEO वायरल

20 नवंबर 2018

डिएंड्रा डॉटिन
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज ने आखिरी ओवर में जीता रोमांचक मैच, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने बांग्लादेश को रौंदा

19 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli test
Cricket News

कोहली का यह बयान सुन हैरान हुआ तूफानी गेंदबाज, आक्रामक रवैये को लेकर दिया जवाब

19 नवंबर 2018

NZvPAK: New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in first Test
Cricket News

PAKvNZ: बेहद रोमांचक मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को हराया, 4 रन से जीता मैच

19 नवंबर 2018

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

Cricket Australia Rejects Reducing Punishment of Steve Smith, David Warner Bans
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर-बेनक्रॉफ्ट पर कोई रहम नहीं, बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले में सजा बरकरार

20 नवंबर 2018

ab de villiers
Cricket News

संन्यास ले चुके डीविलियर्स ने खेली तूफानी पारी, टी-20 क्रिकेट में 300 छक्के हुए पूरे

18 नवंबर 2018

india vs new zealand a team
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड ए ने पहली पारी 458/9 रन पर की घोषित, दिन का खेल खत्म, इंडिया ए को मिली 44 रन की बढ़त

18 नवंबर 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

पृथ्वी-हनुमा की फॉर्म देख थर्राई न्यूजीलैंड ए, मयंक-पार्थिव के अर्द्धशतक, भारत का स्कोर 340/5

17 नवंबर 2018

pakistan vs new zealand
Cricket News

हसन-यासिर की गेंदबाजी ने किया कमाल, न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट जीतने के करीब पाकिस्तान

18 नवंबर 2018

savaus
Cricket News

SAvAUS: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने एकमात्र टी-20 मैच में कंगारुओं को 21 रन से दी पटखनी

17 नवंबर 2018

