MeToo विवाद से राहुल जौहरी बरी, बीसीसीआई के सीईओ पद पर रहेंगे बरकरार 

Chairman of SC appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) states Rahul Johri should continue as the CEO of BCCI and resume his duties, as a natural consequence, since there is no consensus between two members of CoA regarding what action should be taken against Rahul Johri pic.twitter.com/hOC6VTY8Q2— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018
अगला क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2019 में इंग्लैंड में खेला जाएगा। आईसीसी की तरफ से इस विश्व कप का शेड्यूल और मैच की टिकटें कुछ महीने पहले ही जारी कर दी गई थी...
21 नवंबर 2018