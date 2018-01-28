अपना शहर चुनें

MP: यहां 26 जनवरी को बच्चों ने खाई भाजपा को वोट न देने की कसम, जानिए क्यों?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्यप्रदेश Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 04:41 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद से एक अजीब मामला सामने आया है, जहां एक स्कूल के 150 छात्र-छात्राओं को भाजपा को वोट न देने की शपथ दिलवाई गई है। शपथ ग्रहण का यह मामला एक वीडियो में कैद हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है यह वीडियो मध्यप्रदेश के ईटारसी के एक आईटीआई कॉलेज का है जहां 26 जनवरी के मौके पर झंडारोहण के बाद बीजेपी को वोट ना करने के लिए शपथ दिलाई गई। 

इस कॉलेज के बच्चों की मांग है कि आईटीआई में कंप्यूटर की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा बंद कराई जाए। जिसके विरोध में ही शपथ ली जा रही थी। छात्रों का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।

 

वीडियो में शपथ दिलवाने व्यक्ति को यह कहते हुए सुना जा रहा है कि "'जब तक भारतीय जनता पार्टी ऑनलाइन परीक्षा बंद नहीं कर देती तब तक मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी को वोट नहीं दूंगा, न ही भारतीय जनता पार्टी के किसी कार्यकर्ता का कोई सहयोग करूंगा, मैं यह भी शपथ लेता हूं कि 24 घंटे के भीतर कम से कम तीन लोगों को मैं इस तरह की शपथ के लिए प्रेरित करूंगा.... साथ ही मैं अपने ग्राम के और अपने क्षेत्र के भारतीय जनता पार्टी के भष्ट्राचार, अन्याय के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक करूंगा।' 

व्यक्ति के साथ ही बाकी बच्चे भी यही शपथ लेते देखे जा रहे हैं। हालांकि यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि शपथ दिलाने वाला व्यक्ति उस स्कूल का शिक्षक है या कोई अन्य पदाधिकारी।
