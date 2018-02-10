अपना शहर चुनें

जम्मू में आतंकियों ने आर्मी कैंप को बनाया निशाना, गोलीबारी में जवान समेत दो घायल

Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:09 AM IST
J&K: terrorists attacked on Army camp, two injured
आतंकियों की तलाश करते जवान - फोटो : ani
एक बार फिर से आतंकियों ने नापाक हरकत की है। आतंकियों ने जम्मू में एक आर्मी कैंप को निशाना बनाया है। हमले में एक हवलदार समेत दो लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। 

हमला जम्मू के सुंजुआन में स्थित आर्मी कैंप हुआ। करीब सुबह 5 बजे आतंकियों ने कैंप को निशाना बनाया। हमले में एक जवान और उसकी बेटी के घायल होने हो गई हैं।  बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकी सेना के कैंप में घुसे और गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। गोलीबारी कर आतंकी रिहाइशी इलाके में छिप गए। जिसके बाद ही सुरक्षाबलों ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रखा है। 

हमले के बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेर लिया है और ड्रोन से निगरानी कर रही है। जम्मू के आईजीपी एसडी सिंह जमवाल ने बताया कि आतंकियों ने हमला करीब 4:55 पर किया। कितने आतंकी है यह अभी साफ नहीं हो पाया है। 




आईजीपी जमवाल ने बताया कि हमले में एक हवलदार और उनकी बेटी घायल हुई है। उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। फिलहाल ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। 

