बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकी सेना के कैंप में घुसे और गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। गोलीबारी कर आतंकी रिहाइशी इलाके में छिप गए। जिसके बाद ही सुरक्षाबलों ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रखा है।
#Visuals Jammu and Kashmir: Gun shots heard inside Sunjwan Army camp, area cordoned off. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/idDwJa3XMU— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018
Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the santri; santri bunker was fired upon & they retaliated. No. of terrorists isn't known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters. 2 injured, one Hawaldar & his daughter. Operation is on: Jammu IGP SD Singh Jamwal pic.twitter.com/BsPmVpuv0n— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2018
10 फरवरी 2018
