Chhattisgarh : गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले दंतेवाड़ा में 10 नक्सलियों ने किया समर्पण

गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले दंतेवाड़ा में 10 नक्सलियों ने समर्पण कर दिया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार शान की ओर से कोशिश की जा रही है कि अधिकाधिक नक्सलियों को देश की मुख्यधारा से जोड़कर इलाके को नक्सलवाद से मुक्त कराया जा सके। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दंतेवाड़ा के एसपी ने बताया कि इलाके के हालात सामान्य हो रहे हैं।

Chhattisgarh | 10 Naxals surrendered on Jan 25 in Dantewada. Efforts of police & CRPF are underway to bring back more & more people to mainstream & make the region free from Naxalism. Dantewada is moving towards normalcy: SP, Dantewada (25.01) pic.twitter.com/KzSxgT3fL3