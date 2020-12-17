शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   What Rahul Gandhi said was absolutely correct Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

संसदीय समिति की बैठक मामला: कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह बोले- राहुल गांधी ने जो कहा वह बिल्कुल सही

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 08:00 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। - फोटो : ANI

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी और पार्टी के अन्य सदस्य रक्षा मामलों पर संसदीय समिति की बैठक बीच में ही छोड़कर चले गए। बुधवार को सूत्रों ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। वह यह आरोप लगाते हुए बैठक छोड़ कर चले गए कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दे की बजाय सशस्त्र बलों की वर्दी पर चर्चा में समय बर्बाद किया जा रहा है। अब इस मामले में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की प्रतिक्रिया आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे आज यह देखकर बहुत दुख हो रहा है कि रक्षा संबंधी स्थायी समिति के अध्यक्ष गैर-मुद्दों को मुद्दा बनाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। राहुल गांधी ने जो कहा है वह बिल्कुल सही था।
