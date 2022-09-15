Wagah Border : पाकिस्तान से भारत पहुंचा सिख तीर्थयात्रियों का दल, 25 दिन में जाएंगे कई श्रद्धा स्थलों पर

पाकिस्तान से सिख तीर्थयात्रियों का एक दल भारत आया है जो यहां स्वर्ण मंदिर और हेमकुंड साहिब समेत कई श्रद्धा स्थलों की यात्रा करेगा। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार उनकी यात्रा 25 दिन की है।

Punjab | Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan arrived at Attari-Wagah border to further commence their 25-day pilgrimage to different parts of India (14.09) pic.twitter.com/gZ0ayv0dHc