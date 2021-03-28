बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria tested Positive for covid-19

हरियाणा : केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, ट्वीट किया- मैं ठीक हूं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Sun, 28 Mar 2021 04:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया।
केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया। - फोटो : @kataria4ambala
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब और हरियाणा में कोरोना संक्रमण एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगा है। रविवार को अंबाला से सांसद और केंद्रीय जल शक्ति और सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता राज्य मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया भी संक्रमित हो गए हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने लिखा कि मेरी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। मैं ठीक हूं और गुरुग्राम स्थित मेदांता में डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में हूं। इसके साथ उन्होंने अपने संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों से जांच कराने और एहतियात बरतने की अपील भी की है। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ऋषभ पंत और हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: भारत का स्कोर 300 रन के पार, अब भी पांच ओवर का खेल शेष

28 मार्च 2021

A Policeman commits suicide in barabanki Police line.
Lucknow

बाराबंकी पुलिस लाइन में सिपाही ने खुद को गोली मारकर की आत्महत्या, घटना से हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

28 मार्च 2021

मन की बात करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मन की बात: पीएम ने किया जनता कर्फ्यू का जिक्र, कहा- दवाई भी, कड़ाई भी मंत्र को जीना जरूरी

28 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

विशेषज्ञ से जानें: भारत में चल रही है कोरोना की दूसरी लहर, ऐसे में किस तरह की सावधानी बरतें?

28 मार्च 2021

Gorakhpur zoo
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: आज से दर्शकों के लिए खुल गया है प्रदेश का सबसे सुंदर चिड़ियाघर, यहां देखें कुछ झलकियां

28 मार्च 2021

मथुरा बवाल की तस्वीरें
Agra

मथुरा बवाल: भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर बरसीं लाठियां, कोतवाल पर चली चप्पल, चौराहे पर पिटे पुलिसवाले

28 मार्च 2021

कुलदीप फज्जा।
Delhi

दिल्ली : जीटीबी अस्पताल से फरार गैंगस्टर कुलदीप फज्जा मुठभेड़ में घायल, अस्पताल में मौत

28 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो)
India News

कोरोना का कहर : पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 62,714 नए मामले, मौत के आंकड़ों ने बढ़ाई चिंता

28 मार्च 2021

यात्रा प्रतिबंध
India News

कोरोना का कहर : विदेश जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए बुरी खबर, इन देशों ने लगा दी है यात्रा पर पाबंदी

28 मार्च 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन, तापसी पन्नू, इरफान खान
Bollywood

66वां फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स: ‘गुलाबो सिताबो’ का जलवा, इरफान और तापसी पन्नू बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें लिस्ट

28 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X