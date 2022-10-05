Mohali: पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ीं दो शिक्षिकाएं, कहा- आप सरकार ने दिया झूठा आश्वासन, अभी तक नौकरी नहीं मिली

पंजाब के मोहाली में शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण प्रशिक्षक (पीटीआई) की सरकारी स्कूलों में एक साल से चली आ रही नौकरी की मांग को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार के विरोध में दो महिला बेरोजगार शिक्षिकाएं पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गईं। एक शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण प्रशिक्षक सिप्पी शर्मा का कहना है कि हमें पिछली पंजाब सरकार ने नौकरियों की गारंटी दी थी लेकिन कभी नहीं मिली। उस समय आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने हमें नौकरियों का आश्वासन दिया था लेकिन आप सरकार के सात महीने के बाद भी हमें अभी भी झूठा आश्वासन ही दिया जा रहा है।
Physical training instructor teacher Sippy Sharma says, "We were guaranteed jobs by previous Punjab govt, but never got one. At that time, AAP assured us of jobs, but even after 7months of AAP govt,still false assurance being given to us."
(Source:Selfmade video by Sippy Sharma) pic.twitter.com/oM7aTJLdII — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
Mohali, Punjab | Demanding jobs as physical training instructors (PTI) in government schools for a year now, two teachers again climb a water tank protesting against the state government pic.twitter.com/iqVCZivTHA— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.