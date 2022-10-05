Mohali: पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ीं दो शिक्षिकाएं, कहा- आप सरकार ने दिया झूठा आश्वासन, अभी तक नौकरी नहीं मिली

पंजाब के मोहाली में शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण प्रशिक्षक (पीटीआई) की सरकारी स्कूलों में एक साल से चली आ रही नौकरी की मांग को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार के विरोध में दो महिला बेरोजगार शिक्षिकाएं पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गईं। एक शारीरिक प्रशिक्षण प्रशिक्षक सिप्पी शर्मा का कहना है कि हमें पिछली पंजाब सरकार ने नौकरियों की गारंटी दी थी लेकिन कभी नहीं मिली। उस समय आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने हमें नौकरियों का आश्वासन दिया था लेकिन आप सरकार के सात महीने के बाद भी हमें अभी भी झूठा आश्वासन ही दिया जा रहा है।

Physical training instructor teacher Sippy Sharma says, "We were guaranteed jobs by previous Punjab govt, but never got one. At that time, AAP assured us of jobs, but even after 7months of AAP govt,still false assurance being given to us."