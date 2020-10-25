धमाके के साथ लुधियाना में फैक्ट्री की इमारत गिरी, तीन लोग घायल, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

Punjab: 3 people injured after a garment-dyeing factory building in Ludhiana's Geeta Colony collapsed, due to explosion.— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020
"3 people suffered minor injuries & are doing fine. Only after technical investigation, we would be able to ascertain what happened," says ASI Daljeet Singh pic.twitter.com/nyYYo03Lek
