शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   thievery in sanatan dharam mandir sector 16 chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः सनातन धर्म मंदिर में 'भगवान' के गहने चोरी, CCTV की तारें कटी मिली

अविनाश शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 11:12 AM IST
मंदिर में चोरी
मंदिर में चोरी
चोरों के हौंसले इतने बुलंद हो गए हैं कि भगवान का घर भी सेफ नहीं रहा। चंडीगढ़ में सनातन धर्म मंदिर में चोरी का मामला सामने आया है।
वीरवार देररात दो बजे के करीब वारदात अंजाम दी गई। पुजारी गजेंद्र ने चोरी का पता चलते ही पुलिस को जानकारी दी। सेक्टर 17 थाना एसएचओ मनिंदर सिंह, लेडी इंस्पेक्टर कुलदीप कौर और डीएसपी सेंट्रल पूरी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच की। फोरेंसिक टीम ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर नमूने ले लिए।

फिलहाल जांच चल रही है और शहर भर में अलर्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि मंदिर में लगने वाले सभी 6 ताले तोड़कर चोरी की गई। लुटेरे अपने साथ करीब 45 हजार की नकदी, 5 दानपात्र, 9 चांदी के मुकुट, चांदी की बांसुरी, दो सोने के नाथ, एक चांदी का छत्र, दो चांदी के टीके, चांदी का शिवलिंग तक ले गए।

RELATED

sanatan dharam mandir thievery in temple sanatan dharam mandir sector 16 chandigarh police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सैफ अली खान
Bollywood

11 साल की उम्र में सैफ के साथ हुआ था कुछ ऐसा, रोते हुए गुजारी थी पूरी रात

23 मार्च 2018

song released on bhagat singh sung by bollywood singers
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सिंगर्स ने ऐसे किया भगत सिंह को याद, सुनकर आपकी आंखें भी हो जाएंगी नम

23 मार्च 2018

जीनत अमान
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जीनत अमान के साथ रेप, मुंबई का कारोबारी हुआ गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2018

smriti irani unseen pictures
Television

बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थीं यह ताकतवर केंद्रीय मंत्री, तस्वीरें देख लीजिए यकीनन पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

23 मार्च 2018

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

'वर्जिन' फैन ने तापसी को दिया शादी का प्रस्ताव, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, खुद हो गईं ट्रोल

23 मार्च 2018

Rani and Aamir
Bollywood

'हिचकी' देखकर आमिर खान ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन, रानी मुखर्जी को नहीं थी उम्मीद

23 मार्च 2018

Bhagat Singh death anniversary: From Shammi Kapoor to Bobby Deol 7 actors who played him on movie
Bollywood

शहीद दिवस: शम्मी कपूर से लेकर बॉबी देओल तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 7 भगत सिंह

23 मार्च 2018

भारतीय रेलवे
Government Jobs

रेलवे निकालेगा अभी और 62 हजार से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्ती, जान लें क्या होगा परीक्षा का पैटर्न

23 मार्च 2018

Smriti Irani
Television

'तुलसी' तो बनीं ताकतवर मंत्री, टीवी सीरियल्स की बाकी फेवरेट बहुएं क्या कर रही हैं आजकल

23 मार्च 2018

Supreme Court of India recruitment 2018: Apply online for the Chamber attendant posts and other
Government Jobs

12वीं पास के लिए नौकरी का शानदार मौका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ऑफ इंडिया में निकली वैकेंसी

23 मार्च 2018

Most Read

ऑटो से वोट करने पहुंचे ओमप्रकाश राजभर।
Lucknow

यूपी राज्यसभा चुनाव LIVE: राजभर बोले- चारों वोट भाजपा को दिए, अब शिकायतें दूर हो गईं

यूपी में राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए हो रहे मतदान में भाजपा ने अपने सभी उम्मीदवारों की जीत का दावा किया है, जबकि सपा नेता रामगोपाल का कहना है कि भाजपाई सपा के पक्ष में मतदान करेंगे।

23 मार्च 2018

Sonia Gandhi health worsened in Shimla
Chandigarh

सोनिया गांधी की शिमला में तबीयत बिगड़ी, पीजीआई में अलर्ट

23 मार्च 2018

dead body
Dehradun

ऋषिकेश: गंगा घाट पर मिले 15 साल के लड़के समेत तीन शव, देखते ही मच गया हड़कंप

23 मार्च 2018

Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Chandigarh

सरबजीत को एक करोड़ तो, इराक में मारे गए 39 युवकों को क्यों नहीं: खैरा

23 मार्च 2018

पटाखा फैक्ट्री
National

बिहार: पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका, 5 की मौत, 25 से ज्यादा घायल

23 मार्च 2018

प्रो. रंजना मित्रा
Varanasi

घर में मृत मिलीं बीएचयू की प्रोफेसर, पुलिस ने दरवाजा तोड़कर बाहर निकाला शव

23 मार्च 2018

ईडी की छापेमारी
Chandigarh

600 करोड़ के पोंजी घोटाला में मोहाली और खरड़ में ED की छापेमारी, मचा हड़कंप

23 मार्च 2018

one gangster injured in police encounter in noida, one gets absconding
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: मुठभेड़ में 10 हजार का इनामी बदमाश घायल, एक हुआ फरार

23 मार्च 2018

two jawans are injured in naxals blast
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर में बम ब्लास्ट, दो जवान घायल

23 मार्च 2018

cm yogi
Lucknow

योगी सरकार ने शुरू की दंगों से जुड़े केस वापस लेने की तैयारी

22 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

अवैध निर्माण की पेनल्टी न देने पर अड़े लोगों के समर्थन में उतरा ये पूर्व मंत्री

बीजेपी नाराज चल रहे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री हरमोहन धवन ने हाउसिंग बोर्ड की नीतियों के खिलाफ सेक्टर 47 में आयोजित रैली में हिस्सा लिया।

20 मार्च 2018

कपूरथला 3:06

हाथ में पेट्रोल लेकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया टीचर, ये थी वजह

27 फरवरी 2018

लुधियाना 1:34

VIDEO: दो गुटों में चली सरेआम गोलियां, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

21 फरवरी 2018

chandigarh 0:48

VIDEO: मोबाइल मार्केट में लगी आग तो हुआ ये

20 फरवरी 2018

मोहाली 1:19

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ अब इन्होंने खोला मोर्चा, सुनिए क्या हैं आरोप

17 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.