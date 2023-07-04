Sunil Jakhar: कांग्रेस से आए सुनील जाखड़ बने पंजाब भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष, लेंगे अश्वनी शर्मा की जगह

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सुनील जाखड़ पंजाब भाजपा के नए प्रधान नियुक्त किए गए हैं। पार्टी ने दिल्ली में इसका एलान किया है। जाखड़ कुछ समय पहले ही कांग्रेस छोड़कर भाजपा ज्वाइन की थी। जाखड़ अश्वनी शर्मा की जगह लेंगे। पार्टी में गुटबाजी को हवा देना और जालंधर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में पार्टी का खराब प्रदर्शन अश्वनी शर्मा के लिए महंगा साबित हुआ।
My heartiest congratulations to @sunilkjakhar on being appointed as the new president of @BJP4Punjab.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 4, 2023
I am sure you will take the party to newer heights in Punjab. Best wishes!
