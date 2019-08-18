रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, अगर पाक से बातचीत होगी तो सिर्फ पीओके पर

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Panchkula, Haryana: Few days ago, prime minister of Pakistan said that India is planning to take an action bigger than Balakot. It means that Pakistan PM acknowledges what India did in Balakot. pic.twitter.com/bkIyVwaGIs

Rajnath Singh in Panchkula,Haryana: Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development.Our neighbour is knocking doors of intl. community saying India made a mistake.Talks with Pak will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pak it will now be on PoK pic.twitter.com/HBm7EIeezL