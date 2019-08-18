रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, अगर पाक से बातचीत होगी तो सिर्फ पीओके पर

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Panchkula, Haryana: Few days ago, prime minister of Pakistan said that India is planning to take an action bigger than Balakot. It means that Pakistan PM acknowledges what India did in Balakot. pic.twitter.com/bkIyVwaGIs— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
Rajnath Singh in Panchkula,Haryana: Article 370 was abrogated in J&K for its development.Our neighbour is knocking doors of intl. community saying India made a mistake.Talks with Pak will be held only if it stops supporting terror. If talks are held with Pak it will now be on PoK pic.twitter.com/HBm7EIeezL— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीमांत गांव कड़मा और नवा किला के खेतों में सुबह पाकिस्तानी गुब्बारे और पाकिस्तानी झंडे मिलने से लोगों में अफरातफरी मच गई। इस संबंधी सूचना मिलते ही थाना लक्खोके बहराम पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई और गुब्बारे और पाक झंडा अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।
18 अगस्त 2019