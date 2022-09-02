पंजाब : राज्यपाल से मिले प्रताप बाजवा, आबकारी नीति की सीबीआई जांच की मांग

पंजाब विधानसभा में विपक्ष के नेता प्रताप सिंह बाजवा राज्यपाल से मिले और उन्हें एक ज्ञामन दिया जिसमें राज्य की आबकारी नीति की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार बाजवा ने बताया कि दिल्ली की तर्ज पर राज्य की आबकारी नीति की सीबीआई जांच कराने के लिए राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही एनआईए से अवैध रेत खनन के मामले में भी जांच की मांग की गई है।

We've met the Governor and submitted memorandum seeking a CBI probe into the state’s excise policy on the pattern of Delhi and a National Investigation Agency probe into illegal sand mining along the international border: Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (01.09) pic.twitter.com/cNVYeilFEN