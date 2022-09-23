बड़ी सफलता: पंजाब पुलिस ने किया ISI समर्थित आतंकी मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, हथियारों के साथ दो गिरफ्तार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Punjab Police has busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa & Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. 2 module members arrested with recovery of one AK-56 rifle, 2 magazines & 90 live cartridges: DGP Punjab Police pic.twitter.com/OVMgu5KDbV— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.