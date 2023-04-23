Amritpal Arrested: सरेंडर के लिए भिंडरावाले के गांव पहुंचा अमृतपाल, गुरुद्वारे में प्रवचन देने के बाद गिरफ्तार

वारिस पंजाब दे प्रमुख अमृतपाल सिंह को मोगा से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि मोगा के गांव रोड़े के गुरुद्वारा में सरेंडर करने से पहले उसने गुरुद्वारा साहिब से संबोधित किया था। यह जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाला का गांव रोडे है। यही उसकी दस्तारबंदी हुई थी। उसने कहा कि उसके जैसे आते जाते रहेंगे, लेकिन युवा नशे छोड़े और अमृत ग्रहण करे। अब उसे बठिंडा एयरपोर्ट से असम की डिब्रूगढ़ भेजा जाएगा। डिब्रूगढ़ जेल में अमृतपाल सिंह के कईं साथी कैद हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि बठिंडा एयरपोर्ट पर ही अमृतपाल सिंह का मेडिकल होगा।

#WATCH | Earlier visuals of Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh at Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab.