पंजाब सरकार का चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल मेघालय के दौरे पर, गृहमंत्री से करेगा मुलाकात

Punjab Government's 4-member delegation visiting Meghalaya to resolve issues concerning Punjabi settlers there met Meghalaya Home Minister James K Sangma today and urged him to ensure early and amicable one-time resolution of the issue.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सऊदी अरब से वतन लौटे पंजाबियों का बुधवार को जालंधर में स्वागत किया गया। विदेश मंत्रालय की पहल के बाद ये सभी सकुशल वतन वापस लौटे हैं।
19 जून 2019