Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab Government's 4-member delegation visiting Meghalaya

पंजाब सरकार का चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल मेघालय के दौरे पर, गृहमंत्री से करेगा मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 05:15 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पंजाब सरकार ने एक चार सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल को मेघालय भेजा है। मेघालय के गृहमंत्री जेम्स के संगमा से यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल मुलाकात करेगा और शिलांग में बसने वाले पंजाबियों के मुद्दे को शीघ्र और सौहार्दपूर्ण समाधान करने का आग्रह करेगा।
punjab government delegation visiting punjabi settlers meghalaya home minister james k sangma
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

