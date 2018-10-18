Delhi: Punjab CM met PM Modi today over compensation to farmers in lieu of stubble burning, he also urged for his intervention to ensure settlement of Rs 31000 cr cash credit limit gap&assistance for the preparation of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji pic.twitter.com/69EwyH6Tdo

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder told PM Modi that the problem of stubble burning could get aggravated, despite various steps being taken by the state government, with the close of the harvest season, and needed to be urgently addressed.