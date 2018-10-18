शहर चुनें

PM मोदी से मिले सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, बोले- बढ़ सकती है पराली जलाने की समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 01:59 PM IST
पीएम मोदी से मिले सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
पीएम मोदी से मिले सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की और प्रदेश में पराली जलाने की समस्या को लेकर खुलकर बातचीत की। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि फसल का सीजन खत्म होने तक प्रदेश में पराली जलाने की समस्या और बढ़ सकती है। सरकार द्वारा सभी इंतजाम किए जाने के बावजूद पराली जलाने से किसानों को रोकना मुश्किल है।
ऐसे में जल्दी ही कोई समाधान करने की जरूरत है। एक रास्ता है, वो ये कि पराली जलाने के बदले के किसानों को मुआवजा दिया जाए। इस पर सभी की सहमति के बाद ही कोई आखिरी फैसला लिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा मुख्यमंत्री ने श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वीं जयंती पर आयोजित समारोह की तैयारी के लिए 31000 करोड़ रुपये देने के लिए आग्रह भी किया।









 

punjab cm pm modi stubble burning captain amrinder singh
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

