कृषि कानून: कैप्टन अमरिंदर बोले- मेरा ट्रैक्टर, मैं फूंक रहा हूं तो किसी और को क्या तकलीफ?

#WATCH If I have a tractor and I set it on fire, why should it bother anyone else?: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on burning of a tractor near India Gate in Delhi by Punjab Youth Congress workers during a protest against the #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/5sb1JK6WgG— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.