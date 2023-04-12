बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन में फायरिंग: सफेद कुर्ता पजामा, चेहरे पर नकाब, FIR में दो हमलावरों का सामने आया हुलिया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पंजाब के बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन पर फायरिंग के मामले में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। पंजाब पुलिस ने इस मामले में प्राथमिकी (FIR) दर्ज कर ली है। एफआईआर के मुताबिक सेना के चार जवान सागर, कमलेश, संतोष और योगेश अपनी ड्यूटी के बाद कमरे में सो रहे थे। तभी सफेद कुर्ता पजामा पहने दो नकाबपोशों ने उन पर राइफल और धारदार हथियारों से हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।
Bathinda Military Station firing case | As per the FIR, the four jawans - Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh - were asleep in their room after their duty when two masked-men, in white kurta pyjamas, attacked them with rifles and sharp-edged weapons. #Punjab— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
#UPDATE | Police registered a case against two unknown persons in Bathinda Military Station firing case. https://t.co/DqINC57BKz— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023
