Punjab: मक्की की फसल पर कीटों का हमला, पठानकोट में तीन हजार एकड़ में फसल को नुकसान

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Punjab| Pest attack damages maize crop over 3,000 acres in Pathankot— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
It's necessary to nip growth of these worms in the bud. The insecticide should be sprayed in mornings & evenings. It's a novel worm, it should be reined in at the time of sowing seeds: Officer, Agriculture Dept pic.twitter.com/MSUGEriZXn
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.