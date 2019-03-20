शहर चुनें

समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट केस में पाकिस्तानी महिला की याचिका खारिज, फैसला जल्द आने की उम्मीद

योगेंद्र त्रिपाठी/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 04:53 PM IST
समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट
समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट
बहुचर्चित समझौता एक्सप्रेस ब्लास्ट केस में पाकिस्तानी महिला राहिला वकील की याचिका खारिज कर दी गई है। ऐसे में अब केस में फैसला जल्द आ सकता है। बुधवार को पंचकूला स्थित एनआईए की विशेष अदालत में राहिला की याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई जिसे कोर्ट ने सीआरसीपीसी की धारा 311 के तहत खारिज कर दिया।
गत 14 मार्च को मामले में फैसला सुनाया जाना था, लेकिन ठीक मौके पर राहिला ने ईमेल के माध्यम से याचिका दायर कर दी, जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने फैसला टाल दिया था। राहिला ने अपने वकील मोमिन मलिक के माध्यम से कहा था कि वह मामले में गवाही देना चाहती है।
 


 




