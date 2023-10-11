Haryana News: दंगाइयों से होगी नूंह हिंसा की वसूली, हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल ने दिया बड़ा बयान

31 जुलाई को हरियाणा के नूंह में एक धार्मिक यात्रा के दौरान हिंसा भड़क गई थी। अब हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल ने एलान किया है कि नूंह हिंसा में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई जिम्मेदार और चिन्हित दंगाइयों से नियमानुसार कराई जाएगी। वहीं हिंसा में जान गंवाने वाले दो होमगार्ड जवान के परिजनों को 50 लाख और चार नागरिकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रूपये का मुआवजा सरकार देगी।

The damage caused in the Nuh violence will be compensated for as per the rules and the identified rioters will be held accountable: Government of Haryana