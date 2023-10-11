Haryana News: दंगाइयों से होगी नूंह हिंसा की वसूली, हरियाणा सीएम मनोहर लाल ने दिया बड़ा बयान

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
31 जुलाई को हरियाणा के नूंह में एक धार्मिक यात्रा के दौरान हिंसा भड़क गई थी। अब हरियाणा के सीएम मनोहर लाल ने एलान किया है कि नूंह हिंसा में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई जिम्मेदार और चिन्हित दंगाइयों से नियमानुसार कराई जाएगी। वहीं हिंसा में जान गंवाने वाले दो होमगार्ड जवान के परिजनों को 50 लाख और चार नागरिकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रूपये का मुआवजा सरकार देगी।
The damage caused in the Nuh violence will be compensated for as per the rules and the identified rioters will be held accountable: Government of Haryana pic.twitter.com/aTLAvf1qJ9— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed