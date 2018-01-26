अपना शहर चुनें

#RepublicDay: वाघा बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्‍तान के खिलाफ गुस्सा, नहीं कराया मुंह मीठा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब) Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 01:33 PM IST
no exchange of sweets with pakistan on wagah border on 69th republic day
बांग्लादेश के साथ मिठाई का आदान-प्रदान
69वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर वाघा बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ इतना गुस्सा देखने को मिला कि मिठाई का आदान-प्रदान ही नहीं किया गया। बीएसएफ सूत्रों के मुताबिक, पाकिस्तानी रेंजर्स को वीरवार को ही बता दिया गया था कि इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर मिठाइयों की आदान-प्रदान नहीं होगा।

वहीं देखने में आया है कि इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर बांग्लादेशी सैनिकों के साथ मिठाई बांटी गई। पश्चिम बंगाल में फुलवारी पोस्‍ट पर तैनात भारतीय सीमा सुरक्षा बल (BSF) ने बांग्‍लादेश के सीमा गार्ड्स के साथ मिठाईयों का आदान-प्रदान किया।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले काफी समय से पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर लगातार फायरिंग कर रहा है। लगातार दुश्मन देश की तरफ से संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन से किया जा रहा है। इसलिए नाराजगी जताते हुए मिठाई का आदान प्रदान नहीं किया गया। जबकि दोनों देशों पिछले कई सालों से ईद, दिवाली और स्वतंत्रता दिवस, गणतंत्र दिवस पर मिठाइयों का आदान-प्रदान करते आए हैं।




