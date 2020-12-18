एनआईए ने आतंकी गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू समेत 10 के खिलाफ दाखिल किया आरोप पत्र

The case relates to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online & on ground campaigns in support of SFJ and Referendum- 2020: NIA https://t.co/GHLZeIDleE— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.