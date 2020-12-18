शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   NIA files chargesheet against 10 accused including designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun before the NIA Special Court

एनआईए ने आतंकी गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू समेत 10 के खिलाफ दाखिल किया आरोप पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मोहाली (पंजाब) Updated Fri, 18 Dec 2020 07:06 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने मोहाली की विशेष एनआईए अदालत में आतंकी गुरपतवंत सिंह पन्नू समेत 10 आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया है। यह आरोप पत्र सिख फॉर जस्टिस के मामलों में दर्ज किया गया है। एनआईए ने पंजाब में 2017-18 के दौरान हुई आगजनी और हिंसा की श्रंखला पर आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया। इसे सिख फॉर जस्टिस और रेफरेंडम 2020 के समर्थन ऑनलाइन और जमीन प्रचार गतिविधियों से अंजाम दिया गया।
city & states chandigarh national investigation agency nia chargesheet terrorist gurpatwant singh pannun nia special court mohali sikhs for justice case

