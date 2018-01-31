अपना शहर चुनें

राहुल गांधी की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर 'जंग', मैदान में कूदे नवजोत सिद्धू बोले...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 05:06 PM IST
Navjot Sidhu on Rahul Gandhi allegedly wearing jacket of Rs 70,000
नवजोत सिद्धू
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर छिड़ी 'जंग' के मैदान में कैबिनेट मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू में कूद पड़े और उन्होंने बड़ा बयान दे डाला।

सिद्धू ने राहुल गांधी की जैकेट पर सवाल उठा रहे भाजपाइयों पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि जब राहुल जैकेट खरीदने गए थे तो क्या भाजपाई वहां बिल देखने के लिए गए थे। उन्हें कैसे पता चला कि जैकेट इतनी महंगी है।

सिद्धू ने कहा कि मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में आजतक राहुल भाई जैसा इंसान नहीं देखा, जो इतनी बड़ी पोस्ट पर हो और इतनी साधारण जिंदगी जीता हो। भाजपाइयों को तो कांग्रेस के खिलाफ बोलने का मौका चाहिए। खुद के अंदर झांक कर भी देख लेना चाहिए।
 


