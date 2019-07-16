शहर चुनें

पंजाबः मोगा में एक आदमी को जंजीर से बांधकर पीटा, बिजली चोरी की शिकायत का संदेह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 05:40 AM IST
अमानवीय...
अमानवीय... - फोटो : ANI
पंजाब के मोगा में एक आदमी को जंजीरों से बांधकर पीटने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार मोगा के गोलिया खुर्द गांव में एक शख्स को जंजीरों से बांधकर पीटा गया। 
पुलिस का कहना है कि पांच लोगों ने आदमी को जंजीर से बांधकर पीटा। उन लोगों को संदेह था कि उस आदमी ने बिजली चोरी की शिकायत की है। एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है जबकि अन्य अभी फरार हैं। 

