करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः पाकिस्तान के लिए रवाना हुए नवजोत सिद्धू, पाक विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी ने दिया था न्योता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 02:26 PM IST
पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू पाकिस्तान के लिए रवाना हो गए हैं। आज उन्होंने पाकिस्तान जाने के लिए अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पार किया। नवजोत सिद्धू को पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी ने आमंत्रित किया है। मौका पाकिस्तान में करतारपुर कॉरिडोर की आधारशिला रखने का है।
बता दें कि 26 नवंबर को भारत में पंजाब के गुरदासपुर जिले में स्थित डेरा बाबा नानक में करतार कॉरिडोर की नींव रखी गई। उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू, केंद्रीय भूतल परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने डिजिटल तरीके से बटन दबाकर कॉरिडोर का नींव पत्थर रखा।

 

navjot singh sidhu attari-wagah border kartarpur corridor
