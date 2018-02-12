अपना शहर चुनें

शताब्दी में सफर करने वालों के लिए राहत भरी खबर, देखिए और फायदा उठाइए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 05:20 PM IST
indian railway decision to add extra coach in shatabdi express
शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
हर रोज शताब्दी में सफर करने वाले लोगों को रेलवे ने एक बहुत बड़ी राहत दी है, जिसके चलते उन्हें आने-जाने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं उठानी पड़ेगी। चंडीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन से सोमवार को दोपहर 12 बजे चलने वाली चंडीगढ़-नई दिल्ली शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में अब दो नए कोच जुडे़ंगे। लोगों की परेशानी को देखते हुए रेलवे प्रशासन की ओर से यह फैसला लिया गया है।

अंबाला डिवीजन के डीआरएम दिनेश चंद शर्मा ने बताया कि दोपहर 12 बजे चंडीगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन से नई दिल्ली जाने वाली शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस (12045-46 ) में दो एक्स्ट्रा कोच सोमवार को लगाए जाएंगे। अगर यात्रियों की वेटिंग अधिक होगी तो शताब्दी में आवश्यकता के अनुसार दो से अधिक कोच भी लगाए जा सकते हैं। रेलवे की ओर से इसमें एक एक्जीक्यूटिव कोच और एक चेयर कार कोच लगाया जाएगा। दो कोचों के लगने से 150 यात्रियों की बढ़ोतरी हो जाएगी।

इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट 12 से 26 तक बंद रहेगा

इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट के सीईओ सुनील दत्त ने बताया कि रनवे की लंबाई व चौड़ाई बढ़ाने तथा रिपेयर को लेकर 12 से 26 फरवरी तक बंद एयरपोर्ट बंद रहेगा। 26 फरवरी तक किसी भी  फ्लाइट का संचालन नहीं होगा। इस दौरान एयरफोर्स के भी एयरक्राफ्ट उड़ान नहीं भरेंगे। उन्होंने कहा एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी की ओर से रनवे बंद करने का मुख्य उद्देश्य यह है कि जब रनवे लंबा बन जाएगा तो यहां पर बडे़ एयरक्राफ्ट की लैंडिंग आसानी से हो सकती है।
