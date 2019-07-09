न हो साइबर क्राइम, इसलिए फेसबुक, ट्विटर और टिकटॉक पर मौजूद रहेगी हरियाणा पुलिस

Additional Director General of Police (Law&Order) Mr Navdeep Singh Virk today said the Haryana Police will launch public awareness drive through SMS & social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & TikTok to educate & alert people against cyber crime. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zq3leQgVSP— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि सेक्स एजुकेशन और गुड टच व बैड टच की जानकारी बच्चों के लिए बेहद जरूरी है।
9 जुलाई 2019