शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Haryana Police will launch public awareness drive through social media platforms

न हो साइबर क्राइम, इसलिए फेसबुक, ट्विटर और टिकटॉक पर मौजूद रहेगी हरियाणा पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 10:31 PM IST
अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक नवदीप सिंह
अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक नवदीप सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा पुलिस ने साइबर क्राइम को लेकर कमर कसनी शुरू कर दी है। अब पुलिस लोगों को सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर जागरुक करेगी। यह जानकारी हरियाणा पुलिस के अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून-व्यवस्था) नवदीप सिंह विर्क ने दी। उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा पुलिस साइबर अपराध के खिलाफ फेसबुक, ट्विटर, इंस्टाग्राम और टिकटॉक जैसे मैसेजिंग और सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्मों के माध्यम से जन जागरुकता अभियान चलाएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

पीजीआई में बलबीर सिंह सीनियर से मिले कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

बलबीर सिंह सीनियर को सीएम अमरिंदर ने किया सम्मानित, बोले-भारत रत्न की करेंगे सिफारिश

9 जुलाई 2019

हनी सिंह
Chandigarh

'मखना' गाने को लेकर विवाद में फंसे यो यो हनी सिंह की बढ़ीं मुश्किलें, मोहाली में एफआईआर दर्ज

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः कार को बचाने के चक्कर में पलटी पंजाब रोडवेज की बस, 19 घायल, मची चीख-पुकार

9 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
फाइल फोटो
Shimla

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह को पीजीआई से मिली छुट्टी

9 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता ने होटल मालिक पर लिखी पोस्ट- 'ऐसा महसूस किया जैसे मेरा रेप किया गया हो।'

9 जुलाई 2019

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता ने होटल मालिक पर लिखी पोस्ट- 'ऐसा महसूस किया जैसे मेरा रेप किया गया हो।'

9 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

आखिर विज्ञापनों में 10:10 का ही समय क्यों दिखाती हैं घड़ियां? ये हैं वो पांच वजहें

9 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
haryana police launch public awareness social media platform facebook twitter instagram & tiktok
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

PUBG
Delhi NCR

भारत में ऑनलाइन पबजी पर लग सकता है प्रतिबंध

9 जुलाई 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले एक शख्स संग मिल गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

sacred games 2
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स 2 ट्रेलर: जिंदा होकर फिर लौट आया 'गणेश गायतोंडे', पता चलेगा 25 दिन में क्या होगा

9 जुलाई 2019

ajay jadeja,Sunil Gavaskar
Bollywood

क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगा चुके ये 8 खिलाड़ी फिल्मों में भी आजमा चुके हैं हाथ

9 जुलाई 2019

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

yuvraj singh, hazel keech
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसा है क्रिकेट और बॉलीवुड का मेल, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने क्रिकेटर्स का चुराया दिल और रचाई शादी

9 जुलाई 2019

Alok Nath
Bollywood

39 साल से पिता का रोल निभाकर ये एक्टर बना 'संस्कारी बाबू', एक आरोप ने मचा दिया था तहलका

9 जुलाई 2019

Hrithik Roshan sister Sunaina
Bollywood

बहन सुनैना के मुस्लिम बॉयफ्रेंड पर पहली बार बोले ऋतिक रोशन, कहा- हम लोग बेबस हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

sushmita sen, rohman shawl, rajeev sen, chaaru asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी की 10 नईं तस्वीरें, पीले सूट में ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग दिखीं पूर्व ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

बच्चियों के भविष्य को लेकर हाईकोर्ट चिंतित, तीन राज्यों को यौन शिक्षा सिलेबस बनाने के आदेश

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि सेक्स एजुकेशन और गुड टच व बैड टच की जानकारी बच्चों के लिए बेहद जरूरी है।

9 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
तेज बहादुर यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

वाराणसी से मोदी के निर्वाचन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, तेजबहादुर ने कहा-पहली जीत

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मैदान से प्रैक्टिस कर कमरे में लौटी महिला एएसआई तो देखा फंदे पर लटका था पति, उड़ गए होश

9 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः भूना से ड्रग पैडलर गिरफ्तार, हेरोइन, गांजा और 11 लाख की नगदी बरामद

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुरः पत्नी से संबंध के शक में तीन लोगों ने तेजधार हथियार से की युवक की हत्या

9 जुलाई 2019

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन
Chandigarh

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए काम कर रहे मजदूरों से भरी बस ने ट्राली को मारी टक्कर, चालक की मौत

9 जुलाई 2019

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

सीबीआई कोर्ट के आदेश को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, राम रहीम को नोटिस जारी

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सुनहरा मौकाः 2978 पदों पर निकली बंपर वैकेंसी, तैयार रखें दस्तावेज, इस तारीख से आवेदन शुरू

8 जुलाई 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

किसे मिलेगी कांग्रेस की कमान, पंजाब के सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने बताई अपनी पसंद

7 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

मायके जाने के लिए बस का इंतजार कर रही विवाहिता से कार सवारों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पायल रोहतगी ने वीडियो के जरिए अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी को दी हिदायत, कहा- गलत बातें फैला रही हैं शबाना

सोशल मीडिया पर पायल रोहतगी का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें पायल शबाना आजमी पर गुस्सा उतारती नजर आ रही हैं। यहां देखिए पूरी खबर।

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

मायानगरी में अलग-अलग अंदाज में नजर आए राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा

9 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:25

सनी लियोनी ने मुंबई में खोला अनोखा स्कूल, किताबों से नहीं दिल से होगी पढ़ाई

9 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

10 जुलाई को पाकिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को खुद से किया था अलग

9 जुलाई 2019

एक्सप्रेस वे 3:47

'मौत के एक्सप्रेस वे' पर कौन लगाएगा लगाम, आंकड़े डराते हैं

9 जुलाई 2019

Related

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

बड़ी राहतः अब होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज व हॉस्पिटल-26 में भी करवाएं सर्जरी, फायदा उठाएं

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लुधियानाः रेस्तरां के बाहर पिता-पुत्र ने चलाई गोलियां, लोगों को दी धमकियां, दहशत

9 जुलाई 2019

डॉ. राजीव गुप्ता
Chandigarh

करनाल: अमृतधारा अस्पताल के मालिक डॉक्टर राजीव गुप्ता को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, मौत

6 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुरः ससुरालियों ने गर्भवती बहू को लात-घूसों से पीटा, हालत गंभीर

9 जुलाई 2019

लावारिस कुत्ते
Panchkula

कहने को चंडीगढ़, पर रात में घर जाने में भी डरते हैं लोग, अब बच्चों ने भी बाहर खेलना छोड़ दिया

9 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेन से हेरोइन बरामद करता अधिकारी
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान अपनी हरकतों से नहीं आ रहा बाज, समझौता एक्सप्रेस में फिर मिली हेरोइन

9 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited